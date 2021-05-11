BC High fends off Xaverian in lacrosse in its first home game in more than 700 days

“We didn’t have a faceoff [specialist] in 2019, so we’re used to that,” BC High coach Marcus Craigwell said. “We try to play a defensive [faceoff]. We just try to make it 50-50 all over. If we can do that, the money’s on us, that’s the way I see it.”

The fourth-ranked Eagles (2-0) lost 17 of 24 faceoffs on a windy Tuesday afternoon, but held off a late comeback bid from Xaverian thanks to 10 second-half saves by Jamie Horton and a number of key defensive plays.

In its first home game in more than 700 days, the BC High lacrosse team overcame a significant deficit at the Faceoff X by controlling the midfield to facilitate a 12-8 win over Catholic Conference rival Xaverian.

Craigwell is confident because he has Syracuse-bound midfielder Carter Rice to win ground balls from the wing during faceoffs and stabilize the offense.

Rice set the tone early by finding Vince Horton (four goals) for the lone goal of the first quarter. The floodgates opened for six BC High goals in the second quarter, with Rice (2 goals, 3 assists) scoring twice and assisting on another Horton goal to make it 7-3 at halftime.

“[Rice] attracts so much attention, it disrupts any defense,” said Craigwell. “He finds the soft spot and if it’s not him going one-on-one, he still makes plays. He’s very unselfish and very valuable in our offense.”

Xaverian (0-2) rallied late with junior long-stick middie Matt Haughey winning faceoffs consistently and Jake Gilbert breaking loose for two goals. Will Souza added his second goal and Ben Ryan netted his hat trick to trim the BC High lead to 10-8 with 3:39 to play, but sophomore James Carroll won the ensuing faceoff and Owen Porter (3 goals) sealed it with a couple of late goals.

“We were dialed in, we were hungry,” Craigwell said about the first home game in over two years.

“We were excited just to be out here. It’s kind of a surreal feeling. I told them to soak it in.”

Boys’ lacrosse

Boston Latin 8, Bedford 7 — Mike Munnelly made 11 saves and picked up his first varsity win for the visiting Wolfpack (1-1). Owen Sullivan had three goals and three assists in the Dual County win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 12, New Bedford 0 — Behind a four-goal performance from Patrick Concannon and another three from Jack Lambert, the Trojans (2-1) defeated the host Whalers for the Southeast Conference win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 12, Concord-Carlisle 11 — Sophomore Dave Herlihy scored the winner in overtime as the top-ranked Warriors (2-0) escaped with the thrilling Dual County League win in Concord. The Warriors rallied from a 10-8 deficit to take an 11-10 lead, scoring three straight goals, before the Patriots sent the game into overtime with a goal in the final two minutes.

Mashpee 11, Middleborough 7 — Jack Howard had four goals and two assists and Caesar Hendricks, Gabe Pereira, and Dominic Matteodo added two goals each as the host Falcons (2-0) flew to the South Shore win.

Needham 17, Milton 2 — Senior Grace Kelley scored five goals to lead the ninth-ranked Rockets (2-0) to the Bay State Conference victory.

Scituate 12, Marshfield 8 — Senior Pat DeMatteo (5 goals, 2 assists) and freshman Jim Sullivan (2 goals) helped the host Sailors improve to 2-0 in the Patriot League.

St. John’s Prep 13, Malden Catholic 0 — Tommy Sarni (2 goals, 1 assist), Luke Surette (2 goals), Pat Atkins (2 goals), and Conan Keefe (2 goals) powered the visiting Eagles (2-0) to the Catholic Conference win. At the Faceoff X, sophomore Chris Esposito went 8 for 10 in his first varsity game.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 13, Catholic Memorial 5 — Jake Mrva, Joe Lombardi, and Colin Fitzgerald each scored two goals as the Pioneers (1-1) surged past the Knights in a Catholic Conference showdown.

Weston 20, Cambridge 2 — Senior Sam Hills scored four goals and recorded eight assists to guide the Wildcats (1-1) past the Falcons.

Weymouth 16, Brookline 2 — Michael Stevenson (5 goals, 2 assists) and Connor O’Neil (3 goals, 3 assists) led the visiting Wildcats (1-1) past the Warriors in a Bay State Conference win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Boston Latin 23, Bedford 13 — The O’Brien sisters were unable for the visiting Wolfpack. Reagan, a junior, netted a program-record 17 goals and her older sister, Quinlan, produced four goals and eight assists in the Dual County League win. Both are committed to attend Johns Hopkins University.

Hanover 14, Pembroke 5 — Kylie Campbell led the way with four goals as the hosts Hawks (2-1) took down the visiting Titans for a Patriot League victory. Jordan Tandler, Clare Connolly, and Kayleen Boutin each scored two goals for the Hawks.

North Quincy 5, Hull 4 — Teresa Sheedy scored the winner in the final two minutes as the visiting Raiders (2-0) escaped with the Patriot win. Jamie McAleavy and Charlotte Keliher added two goals each for NQ.

Quincy 13, East Bridgewater 8 — Junior Maddie Bailey scored seven goals for the Presidents (2-1).

Baseball

Canton 6, Stoughton 0 — Junior lefty Andrew Middleton continued his scintillating start for the Bulldogs (3-0), firing a one-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts for the second straight game in the Hockomock victory. In 14 innings, he has yielded one hit with 32 K’s.

Pembroke 3, Quincy 0 — Tory O’Malley tossed a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the Patriot League win for the Titans (2-0).

Braintree 2, Walpole 1 — Junior Jordan Gorham (11 K’s) went the distance for the ninth-ranked Wamps (3-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 2, Dartmouth 0 — Righthander Luke Barry pitched a complete game, with 10 strikeouts, and catcher Nolan DeAndrade (three hits) scored both runs to propel the No. 15 Trojans (2-1) to a Southeast Conference victory.

Danvers 1, Marblehead 0 — Joe Zamejtis struck out 17 in his three-hitter for the visiting Falcons (2-2) in Northeastern Conference action.

Hanover 5, North Quincy 0 — Evan Hebblethwaite tossed a shutout, striking out 12 and allowing one hit, to lead the Hawks (1-1) to their first win of the season. Danny McDonald drove in three runs for Hanover.

Milton 15, Needham 5 — Charlie Walker (2 for 4, one run) had four RBIs and Thomas Mitchell came out of the bullpen and allowed just four hits as the host Wildcats (3-0) defeated the Rockets.

Oliver Ames 8, North Attleborough 6 — Jadon Ricci had a double and two RBIs and Nick Clark pitched two innings of relief, striking out the last four batters for the visiting Tigers (1-1) in the Hockomock League win.

Whitman-Hanson 7, Hingham 2 — Bobby Marshall allowed just three hits as the visiting Panthers improved to 2-0 in the Patriot League.

Softball

New Bedford 9, Brockton 2 — Lilly Gray struck out 17 for the host Whalers (1-0) in the Southeast Conference win.

Pembroke 3, Quincy 0 — Tory O’Malley fired a 10-strikeout no-hitter to propel the visiting Titans to 2-0 in the Patriot League.

Boston English 22, Charlestown 4 — Naybelin Mejia hit a grand slam and a three-run home run to power visiting Boston English (3-0) past the Townies.

Cardinal Spellman 10, Archbishop Williams 5 — Ava Loud (3 hits, 4 RBIs) hit a three-run home run to lift the visiting Cardinals (3-0) past the Bishops in a Catholic Central win.

Central Catholic 14, Chelmsford 10 — Freshman Katie Fox hit a grand slam to lead the hosts Raiders (2-0) past the Lions.

Dartmouth 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 3 — Senior Ally Oliveira went six innings, allowing just two earned runs to help host Dartmouth (1-0) topple the third-ranked Trojans (0-2) in the Southeast Conference. Ava Rymszewicz, Samara Turgeon, and Hannah Bouvier each had RBIs.

Foxborough 11, Sharon 1 — Emma Callahan struck out 12 and gave up just one run for host Foxborough (3-0).

Gloucester 5, St. Mary’s 4 — Jenna Hoofnagle’s two-run double in the bottom of the fifth tied the game, 4-4, and Chloe de Gaspe Beaubien’s RBI single in the sixth gave the ninth-ranked Fishermen (2-1) the decisive 5-4 lead over the 14th-ranked Spartans (2-1). Hoofnagle also scored a run and allowed just one earned run from the circle.

King Philip 17, Mansfield 0 — Sarah Cullen (3 for 3, HR, 3 RBIs), Libby Walsh (3 for 4, 4 RBIs), and Charlotte Raymond (4 for 4, 3 RBIs) powered the undefeated Warriors (3-0) past the Hornets in the Hockomock League.

Melrose 18, Watertown 5 — Cassie Sleeper and Caroline Kiernan both hit home runs as the host Red Raiders (3-0) maintained their perfect record.

Pentucket 15, Georgetown 11 — Meg Hamel (HR, 4 RBIs, 4 runs) and Sarah Sargent (HR, 4 RBIs, 2 runs) powered visiting Pentucket (1-3) to its first Cape Ann League win of the season.

Stoughton 9, Canton 4 — Freshman Julie Powers went 3 for 4 with a single, double, and triple to go with two RBIs and two runs in the visiting Black Knights’ (2-1) Hockomock League win.

Taunton 13, Attleboro 0 — Hanna Aldrich (5 RBIs) homered twice and Sam Lincoln had 10 strikeouts over five innings to pick up her first career win for the sixth-ranked Tigers (3-0) in the Hockomock showdown.

Woburn 8, Reading 7 — Battling back from a 5-0 deficit in the second inning, Cora Soderquist scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to keep the Tanners undefeated in the Middlesex League.

Boys’ tennis

Central Catholic 3, Chelmsford 2 — Zach Channen, Dalton Dow, and Arnav Lele all won single matches to lift the visiting Raiders (2-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Girls’ tennis

Haverhill 4, Lowell 1 — Elena Albano cruised, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 singles and the Hillers swept doubles behind the pairings of Maeve Bourdon/Nadia Soda (6-4, 6-3) and Libby Powell/Isabel Ingersoll (6-0, 6-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Boys’ track

Stoughton 91, Canton 45 — Deyontai Dennis set the school record for the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 11.5 inches for the host Bulldogs (0-2) in the Hockomock loss.

Girls’ track

Canton 74, Stoughton 62 — Maddie Rousseau won four events for the host Bulldogs (2-0): 100-meter hurdles (14.9 seconds), 200 meters (26.5 seconds), triple jump (31 feet 0.5 inches), and high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) in the Hockomock win.

North Reading 112.5, Ipswich 30.5 — Katelyn Gorgenyi won the 100-meter hurdles (15 seconds), 200 meters (26.5 seconds), long jump (16 feet, 1.5 inches), and triple jump (33 feet, 4.5 inches) for the visiting Hornets (2-0) in the Cape Ann League meet.

Whitman-Hanson 87, Duxbury 49 — Behind victories from senior Madison Scaccia (200 meters and triple jump) and junior April Keyes (100 and 400 hurdles), the Panthers (1-0) opened the season with a road win over the Dragons.

Boys’ volleyball

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, Catholic Memorial 1 — Seniors Conor McCabe (8 kills, 3 assists, 1 ace) and Brian Chen (5 aces, 15 assists, 3 kills, 1 dig) led the visiting Pioneers (2-1) to the Western Alliance Conference win.

Westford 3, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Senior outside hitter Fabian Arnold (10 kills) guided the host Grey Ghosts (1-0) to the Dual County League win.

Winchester 3, Boston Latin 1 — Behind 23 assists from senior captain John Bellaire and 12 kills from junior captain Jasper Schultz, Winchester (1-0) defeated the Wolfpack for its season-opening win.