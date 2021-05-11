Worcester’s Polar Park debuts today with WooSox home opener

While the new stadium was built to hold 9,508 fans, a sell-out crowd of 1,140 will be on hand Tuesday due to the state’s capacity limits.

The sparkling new Polar Park will welcome its first fans for the Worcester Red Sox home opener, with first pitch at 3:05 p.m.

But the smaller crowd surely won’t dim the vibe in the Canal District, which is undergoing transformational growth with the addition of the $159 million stadium. And city leaders are banking on their investment — they had to pony up a bit more than half of the building and land acquisition costs — to bring a wave of economic growth to Massachusetts’ second-largest city.

“To me,” mayor Joe Petty told the Globe, “it’s worth every penny.”

Worcester has a deep baseball history. It was home to the first perfect game ever — on June 12, 1880, J. Lee Richmond allowed no hits, walks, errors, or batters for the Ruby Legs playing at Becker College — but hasn’t had a full-time team since the Worcester Tornadoes left in 2013.

The Red Sox’ Triple-A affiliate was prompted to move from Pawtucket, its longtime home, to Worcester after plans to build a new park in Rhode Island fell apart.

A pregame ceremony began at 2 p.m. You’ll be able to catch today’s game and a handful of others throughout the season on NESN.

(Want to catch the team in person? It’s a tough ticket — season packages already have a wait list.)

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.