China’s aging-related challenges are similar to that of developed countries like the United States. But its households live on much lower incomes on average than in the United States and elsewhere.

Figures from a census released Tuesday show that China faces a demographic crisis that could stunt growth in the world’s second-largest economy. It has long relied on a fast-growing and ambitious workforce to run its factories and achieve Beijing’s dreams of building a global superpower and industrial giant. An aging, slow-growing population — one that could even begin to shrink in the coming years — threatens that dynamic.

China’s population is growing at its slowest pace in decades, with a plunge in births and a graying workforce presenting the Communist Party with one of its gravest social and economic challenges.

In other words, the country is growing old without first having grown rich.

While most developed countries in the West and Asia are also getting older, China’s demographic problems are largely self-inflicted. China imposed a one-child policy in 1980 to tamp down population growth. Local officials enforced it with sometimes draconian measures. It may have prevented 400 million births, according to the government, but it also shrank the number of women of childbearing age.

China’s population has now reached 1.41 billion people, according to the census, which was taken last year. Since the previous census, in 2010, China’s population grew by 72 million people.

That increase is larger than the population of Britain or France, but in percentage terms it is the smallest increase recorded since the Chinese government conducted its first census, in 1953.

A dearth of new births suggests that the trend will continue. Only 12 million babies were born in China last year, according to Ning, the fourth year in a row that births have fallen in the country. That makes it the lowest official number of births since 1961, after a widespread famine caused by Communist Party policies killed millions of people, and only 11.8 million babies were born.