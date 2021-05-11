US expands ride programs to boost vaccine acceptance

The Biden administration and its federal pharmacy partners are also seeking to start on-site vaccination clinics at community colleges in a bid to inoculate students, staff, and those in nearby communities. The White House said it had selected community colleges because of the diversity of their student populations.

Lyft and Uber will offer free rides through July 4 to anyone going to get vaccinated in the United States, the White House said on Tuesday. It’s an expansion of programs they were already providing to some low-income users in cooperation with pharmacies and nonprofits.

Biden has said the country is in a new phase of its vaccination campaign as domestic demand weakens. The United States is administering about 2.1 million shots per day, down from 3.4 million about a month ago, even though there’s enough supply to give more.

But coronavirus cases are falling at an even faster pace than vaccinations. The United States reported 21,767 new cases on Sunday, the lowest daily total since June 2020. In early April, the country was still averaging more than 60,000 new cases a day, according to federal data.

The pool of people who will eagerly seek out an appointment to get a vaccine is all but exhausted, forcing the government to shift its attention to those willing to take it but who don’t want to go out of their way.

The administration’s moves include winding down mass vaccination clinics while steering more shots to rural and mobile sites. Some states are offering incentives: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has proposed giving a $100 savings bond to anyone age 16-35 who gets a shot, while leaders in New Jersey, New Orleans, and Washington, D.C., have offered beers and shots of liquor.

Biden’s latest target calls for 70 percent of US adults to receive at least one shot by July 4; about 58 percent have gotten one as of now.

Bloomberg News

Nursing homes to be required to report vaccination rates

Medicare will require nursing homes to report COVID-19 vaccination rates for residents and staff, the government said Tuesday. Officials hope to nudge facilities to keep giving shots as the worst ravages of the pandemic ease but the danger of a rebound still lurks.

Medicare’s move to sustain the pace of vaccinations comes as an initial effort to get shots to nursing homes across the country has wound down. That partnership between the government and retail pharmacy giants CVS and Walgreens is being succeeded by an ongoing collaboration with specialized long-term care pharmacies that cater to the needs of the nursing home industry. Assisted living facilities and other care centers serving older people can also participate.

A smooth transition will be critical because the coronavirus is far from eradicated, even as new residents are being admitted to long-term care facilities and staffing ebbs and flows.

People living in long-term care facilities have borne a heavy toll from the pandemic. They represent about 1 percent of the US population but accounted for roughly 1 in 3 deaths, according to previous estimates from the COVID Tracking Project.

Associated Press

Pandemic relief ban ends for international students

Undocumented and international college students will now be eligible to receive pandemic relief grants after Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Tuesday lifted a controversial ban imposed by his predecessor, Betsy DeVos.

The Biden administration issued a final rule Tuesday revising a Trump-era policy that narrowed student eligibility for emergency grant aid provided through the stimulus packages. Congress has earmarked $35 billion in emergency aid since last spring for students facing housing, employment, and food insecurities, but left it to the Education Department to flesh out the terms.

After confusing and conflicting guidance, DeVos issued a rule in June asserting that only those who can participate in federal student aid programs can receive money. It shut out undocumented and international students as well as those with defaulted student loans or minor drug convictions.

Although the Education Department later backed off on applying the rule to students in the latter group, it still viewed undocumented and international students as ineligible. The Trump administration said a 1996 welfare reform law bars those groups from receiving public aid.

Washington Post

CDC director urges vaccinations for youths

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated during testimony Tuesday before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in children as young as 12 on Monday, expanding access to the vaccine ahead of the next school year. Walensky said she knew some parents wanted to wait and see how the administration of shots to children goes, but urged children to ask for the vaccine if their parents were hesitant.

“I would encourage all parents to get their children vaccinated. I know many parents are enthusiastic and have been texting me,” Walensky said. “Some parents want to be first, but I’m also encouraging children to ask for the vaccine. I have a 16-year-old myself, and I can tell you he wanted to get the vaccine. He wants his life back. These kids want to go back to school.”

Health officials also said they were prepared to ship up to 60 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine overseas, but that the Food and Drug Administration was still reviewing issues with Emergent BioSolutions’ Baltimore plant, which produced coronavirus vaccines for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Washington Post

WHO says India situation is ‘very worrying’

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, described the situation in India on Tuesday as “very worrying,” amid soaring infection rates and deaths, especially because many of the numbers are probably undercounts.

India announced a slight decrease Tuesday in new cases from over the weekend, reporting 329,942 infections — still, by far, the most in the world — and 3,876 deaths. While there are signs that the surge may be abating in major metropolitan areas, the new wave appears to be taking hold in more rural areas that are harder to monitor.

On Monday, the WHO designated the variant sweeping through much of India as a more dangerous “variant of concern” that is believed to be more transmissible and possibly more resistant to antibodies.

Washington Post

Production issues slow distribution of Russian vaccine

Russian authorities have been having so many problems producing second doses of their Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that Russia probably will be unable to supply enough to people who already got the first dose, Mexican officials said Monday.

It’s the latest account of production problems for Sputnik V, which the Russian government has been promising to other countries but has not been able to supply in sufficient quantities.

Sputnik is unusual among coronavirus vaccines in that the two doses are different and not interchangeable.

The Russian vaccine uses a modified version of the common cold-causing adenovirus to carry genes for the spike protein in the coronavirus as a way to prime the body to react if COVID-19 comes along.

Associated Press