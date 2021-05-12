Bowery Presents to open a 3,500-person capacity live music venue at Boston Landing

Roadrunner, named for the classic, area-specific rock ‘n’ roll song by the Modern Lovers, is now under construction at Boston Landing, adjacent to the state-of-the-art sports arena called the TRACK at new balance, which is scheduled to open in the fall. Roadrunner will be the latest Boston venue for the Bowery Presents , the concert promoters that operate the Sinclair in Harvard Square and Royale in Boston’s Theater District.

Bostonians who have longed for live music over the past year have something new to look forward to. An indoor music venue capable of hosting as many as 3,500 people is set to open in the spring of 2022 in the fast-growing Allston-Brighton neighborhood.

Prominently seated alongside the Mass Pike, the Boston Landing campus is already the new training home of both the Celtics and the Bruins. The 50,000-square-foot Roadrunner at 89 Guest St. is being billed as the largest general admission indoor music venue in New England.

After the long drought for live performance during the pandemic, local music lovers are set to reap the benefits of multiple new venues. Ground was broken last fall on the MGM Music Hall, the 5,000-capacity performance arena targeted to open later this year in the shadow of Fenway Park.

The Bowery Presents, which operates live music venues from New York and Philadelphia to Maine, is a regional partner of AEG Presents, the chief rival to Live Nation.

The name of the new venue was chosen as an obvious nod to Massachusetts, Bowery Vice President Josh Bhatti said in a statement. He noted that the song, originally released in 1976, has been proposed in the Massachusetts legislature as the state’s official rock song.

“To us, the song ‘Roadrunner’ so authentically belongs to Massachusetts and this new venue,” Bhatti said. “We could not be more excited to welcome in fans next year.”

Updates on the progress of the project will be posted at RoadrunnerBoston.com.