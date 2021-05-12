Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a black guillemot, a glaucous gull, and a Caspian tern.

Cattle egrets were seen at Fort Hill in Eastham and Salt Pond in Falmouth.

Recent sightings (through May 4) as reported to Mass Audubon.

A migration watch at the Provincetown Airport tallied 45 sharp-shinned hawks, 3 Cooper’s hawks, a broad-winged hawk, 14 American kestrels, 7 merlins, a cliff swallow, 72 American pipits, 82 purple finches, 22 pine siskins, 618 American goldfinches, 3 rusty blackbirds, 524 yellow-rumped warblers, and a Cape May warbler.

Birds at High Head/Pilgrim Heights in North Truro included 3 American wigeon, a blue-winged teal, a Caspian tern, a little blue heron, 68 sharp-shinned hawks, and 3 evening grosbeaks.

Widespread new spring arrivals included least terns, Baltimore and orchard orioles, gray catbirds, great-crested flycatchers, house wrens, and yellow warblers.

Other sightings around the Cape included prothonotary warblers at two separate locations in Sandwich; a worm-eating warbler in Falmouth; a hooded warbler in South Sandwich; a sora in Mashpee; 2 black-headed gulls at Dowses Beach in Osterville; 2 ring-necked ducks, a tricolored heron, and a clapper rail in West Harwich; a common merganser at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary; 2 evening grosbeaks in North Truro; a black vulture in Eastham; and continuing flocks of up to 25 red crossbills in various places.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



