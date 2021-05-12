Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through May 4) as reported to Mass Audubon.
Cattle egrets were seen at Fort Hill in Eastham and Salt Pond in Falmouth.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a Pacific loon, a black guillemot, a glaucous gull, and a Caspian tern.
A migration watch at the Provincetown Airport tallied 45 sharp-shinned hawks, 3 Cooper’s hawks, a broad-winged hawk, 14 American kestrels, 7 merlins, a cliff swallow, 72 American pipits, 82 purple finches, 22 pine siskins, 618 American goldfinches, 3 rusty blackbirds, 524 yellow-rumped warblers, and a Cape May warbler.
Birds at High Head/Pilgrim Heights in North Truro included 3 American wigeon, a blue-winged teal, a Caspian tern, a little blue heron, 68 sharp-shinned hawks, and 3 evening grosbeaks.
Advertisement
Widespread new spring arrivals included least terns, Baltimore and orchard orioles, gray catbirds, great-crested flycatchers, house wrens, and yellow warblers.
Other sightings around the Cape included prothonotary warblers at two separate locations in Sandwich; a worm-eating warbler in Falmouth; a hooded warbler in South Sandwich; a sora in Mashpee; 2 black-headed gulls at Dowses Beach in Osterville; 2 ring-necked ducks, a tricolored heron, and a clapper rail in West Harwich; a common merganser at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary; 2 evening grosbeaks in North Truro; a black vulture in Eastham; and continuing flocks of up to 25 red crossbills in various places.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.