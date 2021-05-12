Ellen DeGeneres will end her daytime talk show after 19 seasons

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told the Hollywood Reporter.

Ellen DeGeneres, whose feel-good talk show “Ellen” has made her one of the most recognizable and successful personalities on television, broke the news to the Hollywood Reporter, saying that the show’s upcoming 19th season will be its last.

Word is that DeGeneres will talk about her decision to end the show on Thursday’s episode, when she’ll chat with Oprah Winfrey, who chose to end her own daytime talk show in 2011 after 25 seasons.

The question of just how long “Ellen” would continue has been under discussion for some time, DeGeneres said. The 180-episode yearly schedule — with its celebrity interviews, daily dance segments, wardrobe fittings, and hair-and-make up sessions — has been taxing, DeGeneres noted, but she also said that the “Ellen” staff and crew have become her family.

“Listen, this is my family,” she told THR. “They’ve become my best friends. I come to work and I laugh every single day. We create stuff that’s sometimes just funny to us and it’s not exactly mass appeal, but I don’t care ‘cause it’s stuff that’s dry and quiet and it’s my humor and, you know, I’ve tried to stay true to who I am and what my brand is. This all became bigger than I ever could have dreamed of.”

And, perhaps, more lucrative. DeGeneres took home $87.5 million in 2018, according to Forbes, which included not just the talk show, but a Netflix deal and a host of other projects.

The massive success has not come without controversy. Last summer, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into allegations of mistreatment behind the scenes after employees spoke anonymously in Buzzfeed News article. One staffer and 10 former staffers of the show alleged they had experienced “racism, fear and intimidation” in the workplace. In the wake of the story, three of the show’s top producers exited, and DeGeneres apologized to her fans during a September 2020 monologue.

“We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace, and what we want for the future,” she said. “We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.”

It now looks as if the final chapter will be written in 2022, when the show wraps up its run.









