Kevin Hart struggles as single dad in Boston in Netflix trailer for ‘Fatherhood’

Remember when Kevin Hart rode a swan boat while cameras rolled in the Boston Public Garden? Now that the boats are back for the season, Netflix has released the first trailer for “Fatherhood,” an upcoming parenthood drama partially filmed in Boston back in 2019.

Based on the real life of writer/blogger Matthew Logelin and his book, “Two Kisses for Maddy,” “Fatherhood” centers on Matt (Hart), a father determined to give his daughter Maddy the best life possible after his wife passes away shortly after childbirth. Living in Boston as a single dad far away from his family in Minneapolis, Matt often finds himself unprepared for the challenges of fatherhood, and faces an additional complication when he begins to fall in love for the first time since his wife’s passing.