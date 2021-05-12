He doesn’t want to talk about money with his fiancée

Q. I love my fiancée and want to spend the rest of my life with her. We’ve been together for almost four years. I make about 2½ times what she makes, and I’m a better spender/saver (although she does not go crazy with her money).

She constantly talks about money — how much I’m going to give her, what I’m going to buy her. She says she will be expensive when we get married. She does not like the idea that I do not want to join our money and suggests we do so now. How can I stop the money talk? We love each other and get along great, but money is not what we should talk about always.

– Money talk

A. I’m not sure you should stop the money talk. If you want to marry this person, you’ll need to be on the same page about finances. She’s made it clear she wants a partnership that involves gifts and expenses you know will make you uncomfortable. You should think about whether this will really work. You have different values. Why would that change after a wedding?

You didn’t tell us what works about the relationship, but people here will tell you money problems can cancel out a lot of the good stuff. Consider meeting with her and a financial adviser about budgeting and how the two of you will spend money as a couple. Explain that it’s a way to plan a future together, to know how to manage a household with your different incomes in the mix. That exercise can be a pretty romantic thing because it’s all about building a happy life. Maybe that discussion, with a third party, will make it easier to feel good about combining finances.

If she’s unwilling to get help, and continues with these “I’m expensive” warnings, consider your choices. She’s explaining her expectations. Please listen and make decisions accordingly.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

I would not want to date someone like this, much less plan to marry them. YOURDINNERISINTHEDOGG

She loves your money, not you, and someday a guy who makes more than you will come along and she’ll probably be gone. ZEPTEMBER-

1. He should see a good divorce law attorney to: create a prenup, and understand the legal consequences for divorce in their state. 2. They should see a relationship counselor. OBSERVERATLARGE

She’s more interested in what she can spend than what you can build together. This is a huge red flag. ADAM-NO-SPACE

I don’t think you should stop talking about money, I think you should start. You guys need to get on the same page about finances before you get married. If she’s thinking you’re an ATM, and you’re acting like if you don’t talk about this [then] everything will be fine, then this relationship is in for some serious problems. SURFERROSA

I’ve seen a lot of marriages end mainly over financial issues and conflict over spending and saving. Spare yourself a costly and painful divorce by dealing with this carefully before you say “I do.” If you can’t get on the same page, say “I don’t.” Good luck. SELDOMSOBERBAND



