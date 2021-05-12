2 schools briefly go on lockdown in Jamaica Plain

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman, said officers were called to the area of the Manning Elementary School at approximately 1:15 p.m. and the school was placed into “safe mode” while police searched for the individual.

The person was seen in the area of the Manning Elementary School at 130 Louders Lane and the British International School of Boston, a private school at 416 Pond St. in Jamaica Plain.

Two schools in Jamaica Plain were placed under lockdown while Boston police responded to a report of a person swinging a stick in the area on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

“Students were brought inside the school, which was placed in ‘safe mode,’ and the emotionally disturbed individual was located in the neighborhood by police,” Boyle said in a telephone interview.

Boston EMS also responded and evaluated the individual, who was going to be taken to a local hospital, Boyle said.

Staff at the British International School of Boston said the school went into lockdown mode after the individual was seen on the school’s soccer field. The lockdown lasted for 45 minutes, and the individual did not come into contact with any students, school officials said.

On Wednesday afternoon the British International School of Boston sent a message to parents informing of them of the situation.

“Dear Parents, in an abundance of caution, we put the school into lockdown this afternoon due to an unknown person on campus,” the message said. “Everything is fine in school. We continue to monitor the situation and are in contact with Boston police. We will continue to keep you informed of any developments.”

