Body found near industrial building in Leominster

A body was found near an industrial building in Leominster Wednesday morning by a worker for a paving crew, officials said.
The body was found “just off the parking lot area” of 46 industrial Road after 10 a.m., Tim Connolly, a spokesperson for the Worcester district attorney’s office, said in a brief phone interview.
Authorities are awaiting an autopsy, he said.
The unattended death remains under investigation, he said.
No further details were available Wednesday evening.
