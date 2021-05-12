Boston to raise high school graduation standards and pursue nine major school construction projects

“This is a big step in moving forward to provide to our students the facilities that they deserve ... and to begin the promise of creating high quality schools in every neighborhood, which is what I said we would do when I first came to Boston,” said Cassellius, who began the job nearly two years ago, in an interview before the meeting.

Cassellius presented the proposals to the Boston School Committee Wednesday evening, as part of her effort to increase academic rigor as she guides the system out of the pandemic while also addressing learning loss.

Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius on Wednesday night proposed construction of five new schools and renovations of four others, and called for raising high school graduation requirements to align with state university admission standards.

Advertisement

The School Committee was scheduled to vote on it Wednesday night. Votes on the school construction program, which involves building five new schools and renovating four existing structures, likely will begin taking place in October.

In changing the district’s graduation requirements, Cassellius urged the School Committee to adopt a regimen of courses, prescribed by the state known as MassCore, that meets the admission standards to the state universities. Approval would be considered a huge victory for Cassellius. Previous superintendents, including Tommy Chang and Carol R. Johnson, had pushed for implementation, but met resistance from principals and faculty who were worried a higher bar for receiving a diploma could cause graduation rates to fall.

MassCore standards include four years of English, math, and physical education; three years of science and social studies; two years of world languages, one year of the arts, and five electives. Currently, graduation requirements vary widely among the district’s three dozen high schools. The new requirements would begin with the Class of 2026 students, who are currently in seventh grade.

Advertisement

Implementation may cost $10 million and would likely require about 57 new positions, including teachers and staff. One area many high schools have struggled with providing students over the years is an array of electives, a consequence of budget cutting and a focus on boosting state test scores in English, math, and science.

Cassellius has encountered huge resistance among high school principals in overhauling the graduation requirements. Last year, the Boston High School Heads Association sent a blistering letter to Cassellius and other top leaders, criticizing her for leaving them out of the process for developing the proposal and for pushing too aggressively to implement the changes during the pandemic.

But Cassellius, who made adopting MassCore a high priority when she first started the job, has secured along the way some key allies, including state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley, who last year called for the school system to put in place MassCore as part of a broader agreement to overhaul the school system.

The construction proposals also represent notable milestones. They are part of the district’s longterm facilities plan known as BuildBPS and have been under development for years, although planning hit bumps during the pandemic.

The construction proposals involve shuttering three schools at the end of the next school year: the Jackson Mann K-8 in Allston, the Irving Middle School in Roslindale, and the Timilty Middle School in Roxbury, once a national model for extended learning time. The Jackson Mann would eventually be replaced with a new building, while the vacated middle schools would be renovated into elementary or secondary schools.

Advertisement

New buildings would also be erected in East Boston on Paris Street and yet-to-be-identified locations in Dorchester and Roxbury, and school officials are looking for a new site for the Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. Two other campuses -- the McCormack in Dorchester and the Edwards in Charlestown -- also would be renovated.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey expressed support for the proposals in a statement before the meeting.

“The vision for Boston Public Schools is that every student has access to learning opportunities that unlock their potential and help them flourish,” Janey said. “That includes learning in excellent school buildings that reflect the high potential we know our students can reach and matches the talent of our educators. We have a long way to go to achieve our mission, but make no mistake, this proposal from the Superintendent provides a roadmap to bring us closer to this goal.”

School leaders will tap a mix of local and state funding for the construction projects, with $163 million set aside in the next fiscal year budget.

The district is in the midst of realigning the grade structures of many of its schools so that most primary schools end at grade 6 or 8 and that secondary schools begin at grade 7 or 9. Middle schools are getting phased out. After next school year, only two middle schools will remain the Frederick in Dorchester and UP Academy in South Boston, but those too will eventually close.

Advertisement

Currently, the school system has a wide variety of grade configurations, often making it difficult for students to navigate through the system.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.