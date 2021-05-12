Couple who died in sailboat accident in Greenwich Bay identified

WARWICK, R.I. — State and local authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a sailboat accident Tuesday afternoon that killed two Warwick residents.

Environmental police officers and the marine task force responded sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The bodies of Robert Puchta, 62, and Luann Cole, 66, were pulled from Greenwich Bay after their 23-foot sailboat took on water and sank, said a spokeswoman for the state Department of Environmental Management on Wednesday. They were taken to the Oakland Beach boat ramp where first responders were ready to render aid, but were pronounced dead.