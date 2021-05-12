Firefighter dies battling New Haven house fire

Firefighters began search and rescue operations and removed two occupants from the home, the statement said.

At approximately 12:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a two-family home at 190 Valley St. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting it was on fire and people were trapped inside, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston’s office said in a statement

One firefighter died and three others were injured while battling a house fire in New Haven, Connecticut, early Wednesday morning.

At 1:22 am a mayday call was transmitted over the fire department’s radio for a firefighter lost and disoriented on the second floor. A rescue team was activated, and two members of the New Haven Fire Department were found unconscious on the second floor.

Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. succumbed to his injuries, and Lieutenant Samod Rankins was taken to a hospital burn unit with “significant injuries,” the statement said.

Torres joined the fire department in July 2019 and served for two years at Engine 6. Rankins has been with the department since February 2018 and was promoted to lieutenant in March, the statement said.

One of the occupants rescued from the home was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and the second victim was treated at the scene, fire officials said.

Two additional firefighters — Tyrone Reed and Tyler Skolnik — were also injured. They were taken to the hospital and have since been released, fire officials said.





