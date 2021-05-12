Graduation plans announced at University of Massachusetts campuses

The University of Massachusetts will hold a series of celebrations honoring 2021 graduates, which begin this week at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and UMass Lowell, college officials said Wednesday.

Nearly 19,000 students are graduating from the schools — 80 percent of whom are “projected to stay in Massachusetts to build their lives and careers, fuel the workforce, and transform communities through service,” said John Hoey, a University of Massachusetts spokesman, in a Wednesday statement. UMass President Marty Meehan released a video message to graduates, commemorating their “can-do attitude that has come to define the University of Massachusetts for generations,” on social media Wednesday.