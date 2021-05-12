Graduation plans announced at University of Massachusetts campuses

The University of Massachusetts will hold a series of celebrations honoring 2021 graduates, which begin this week at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and UMass Lowell, college officials said Wednesday.
Nearly 19,000 students are graduating from the schools — 80 percent of whom are “projected to stay in Massachusetts to build their lives and careers, fuel the workforce, and transform communities through service,” said John Hoey, a University of Massachusetts spokesman, in a Wednesday statement. UMass President Marty Meehan released a video message to graduates, commemorating their “can-do attitude that has come to define the University of Massachusetts for generations,” on social media Wednesday.
“There has been a spirit familiar to those of us who have ever attended, taught, discovered, or worked at the university,” Meehan said. “It is a can-do attitude that has come to define the University of Massachusetts for generations and defines the Class of 2021 – a spirit fueled by ingenuity and an unyielding commitment to excellence – a truly revolutionary spirit.”
Here’s how each of the Universities plan to commemorate the Class of 2021:
- UMass Amherst will hold an in-person ceremony on Thursday at McGuirk Alumni Stadium for graduate students, with two guests allowed per graduate. The University will hold four undergraduate ceremonies Friday.
- UMass Boston will hold two in-person ceremonies for undergraduate students on Aug. 26 at TD Garden — an afternoon ceremony to honor the class of 2020 and a morning ceremony to honor the class of 2021.
- UMass Dartmouth plans to hold two ceremonies for the class of 2020 and one for the school of law classes of 2020 and 2021 on June 11. Three ceremonies will be held to commemorate the class of 2021 on June 12. All of the ceremonies will be held in person at Cressy Field. Each graduate is allowed two guests.
- UMass Lowell will hold seven ceremonies, beginning Wednesday and ending Friday, to honor 2021 graduates. An in-person ceremony will be held at the Tsongas Center while the commencement address will be delivered virtually. Each graduate will be allowed to bring two guests.
- UMass Medical School will hold an in-person, outdoor ceremony at Coughlin Field on Worcester State University’s campus to honor 2021 graduates and issue four honorary degrees on June 6. Each graduate is allowed to bring four guests.
