‘I do feel a lot safer’: Eid festivities look a little more normal for Massachusetts Muslims after last year’s pandemic holiday

This year, with Massachusetts reporting zero deaths on Tuesday for the first time since last year and vaccination rates reaching 59 percent for first doses, the festivities are making a comeback. Madden and other Muslims finally feel safe enough to gather in small groups with friends and family, and some even planned to attend Eid morning prayers on Thursday.

Despite the precautions, “it was very stressful,” 43-year-old Madden, who lives in Groton, said. Her mother is in her 70s and has suffered respiratory issues in the past.

When last year’s Eid al-Fitr arrived in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nadia Madden kept her celebrations to a minimum. Gathering with just her mother and brother, Madden and her family quarantined in advance of the Muslim holiday marking the end of a month of fasting during Ramadan.

“Cases are way, way down so I’m much less nervous,” said Madden, who works as a contact tracer. “I do feel a lot safer.”

She and her mother will get their second vaccine doses soon, and most of her adult friends and family are already fully vaccinated.

For “chaand raat,” or “moon night,” on Wednesday, Madden is attending a backyard party with a few close friends where they will look for the moon signaling the start of a new Islamic month, get their hands adorned by a henna artist, and enjoy plenty of good food for the last “iftar” of Ramadan. Madden even made a lantern-shaped piñata for the kids.

Then on Eid, Madden is inviting her mother and brother over to cook some Indian and Afghan food, listen to a virtual Eid sermon, and watch some football together.

“It should be really fun,” she said. “I just feel so thankful that we have sort of gotten through this pandemic.”

Though several mosques are holding Eid prayers again this year, Madden said she only feels comfortable attending an outdoor service, which she can’t find near her home.

The Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center in Roxbury is holding four separate services Thursday morning for those who pre-register, and says it will require masks, temperature checks at the door, and social distancing. The parking lot will also be used as a prayer space. As of Wednesday evening, only the 6:30 a.m. slot was not completely filled up.

The Islamic Center of New England is holding two indoor services at its Quincy location, and two outdoor in an open field in Sharon, similar to its plans for Eid al-Adha last July.

Hamida Merchant, 46, attended that service last summer, when the pandemic had severely curtailed most social activities. “It was an amazing experience,” she said.

Congregants parked their cars in rows in the field and prayed beside them on prayer mats from home, said Merchant, who lives in Stoughton. Each car received goodie bags and a package of baklava, doughnuts, and muffins, and there was a prize for the best-decorated car, Merchant said.

“It took a whole village to do that, but it felt really heartwarming,” she said.

Hamida Merchant, who lives in Stoughton, puts henna on some friends ahead of Eid in May 2021. Photo courtesy of Hamida Merchant. Courtesty of/Courtesy of Hamida Merchant

Merchant plans to attend the service again this year with her children before hosting brunch at home. For chaand raat, she and some friends rented out a hall to celebrate, and half-jokingly required everyone to upload their immunization card to a group WhatsApp chat to gain entry.

“People are being not offended by asks like this, and being very conscientious. ... I’m seeing more cooperation and more care than I’ve ever seen in the past,” Merchant said. “In fact, Eid has been one of the driving forces for people to seek immunizations.”

Heena Purkait, 33, said she will miss attending the morning service, but her local mosque said it did not have space to accommodate women and children, for whom Eid prayers are not mandatory.

“After the [prayers], everyone comes and wishes you even if they don’t know you,” said Purkait, a biomedical engineer who lives in Stoneham, far away from her family in Mumbai. “It actually feels good to hug somebody.”

But Purkait’s friends, most of whom are not Muslim, have learned the proper Eid greeting: three hugs on alternating sides. Purkait said this year she’ll hug anyone who is comfortable.

Heena Purkait on Eid al-Fitr in 2020. The pandemic canceled the Eid dinner she typically hosts for friends, so she instead delivered food to their doorsteps. Photo courtesy of Heena Purkait. courtesy of/Courtesy of Heena Purkait

Each Eid, Purkait treats friends to a lavish dinner and receives a package from her siblings in India with new clothes and matching jewelry.

Last year, the pandemic put all these traditions on hold. Nothing came in the mail, nobody gathered.

“How do you do Eid without your new Eid clothes?” Purkait said.

To keep her spirits up, she still cooked up a big batch of sheer khurma, a milky South Asian dessert traditionally made on Eid, and a meat and lentil dish called haleem, and delivered it to her friends’ doors with handwritten cards.

This year, the dinner party is back, as most of her friends are fully vaccinated.

“This is exactly how I would do it” in a normal year, Purkait said.

And she received another Eid outfit, sent with love from India.

The pandemic still casts a lingering shadow over the holiday, though. Purkait, who recovered from COVID-19 earlier this year, said the mood is more subdued for her family in India, where the death toll passed 250,000 on Wednesday.

Madden, meanwhile, is counting small blessings. Ramadan is a time to reflect and strengthen your relationship with God, and so the quiet of the pandemic can actually be beneficial.

“There’s the aspect of not getting together with the bigger community, but I just feel like even though we’ve done that over the years, there’s a part of Ramadan that’s about being alone with God that wasn’t really interrupted by that,” Madden said.





Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.