Man shot twice while leaving Medford parking lot

A 22-year-old man was shot twice in the torso while pulling out of a Medford parking lot Monday evening in a targeted assault, police said.
The victim, whose name was not released, was shot at approximately 5:01 p.m. Monday, Medford police wrote in a Facebook post. The man was driving on Exchange Avenue in Medford when he was shot twice, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
He then drove himself to the former Lawrence Memorial Hospital, which is no longer “fully operational,” according to police. A 9-1-1 call was then made to get the man treatment for his injuries and Medford first responders arrived at the scene.
The man was transported to a Boston hospital for treatment, police said. As of Tuesday, he was in stable condition.
The shooting is still under investigation but police believe the man was “targeted for a specific reason,” which was not specified in the Facebook post.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Medford police.