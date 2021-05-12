fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot twice while leaving Medford parking lot

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated May 12, 2021, 15 minutes ago

A 22-year-old man was shot twice in the torso while pulling out of a Medford parking lot Monday evening in a targeted assault, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was shot at approximately 5:01 p.m. Monday, Medford police wrote in a Facebook post. The man was driving on Exchange Avenue in Medford when he was shot twice, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

He then drove himself to the former Lawrence Memorial Hospital, which is no longer “fully operational,” according to police. A 9-1-1 call was then made to get the man treatment for his injuries and Medford first responders arrived at the scene.

The man was transported to a Boston hospital for treatment, police said. As of Tuesday, he was in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation but police believe the man was “targeted for a specific reason,” which was not specified in the Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Medford police.

