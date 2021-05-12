New Providence charter school signs lease for part of former St. Joseph’s Hospital

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and my new goal in life is to appear on the reboot of “Legends of the Hidden Temple.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

date 2021-05-12

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 150,097 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 134 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.7 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 11.4 percent. The state announced four more deaths, bringing the total to 2,694. There were 104 people in the hospital, and 455,531 residents were fully vaccinated.

Excel Academy, a new charter school in Providence that plans to open for the 2022-2023 school year, will announce Wednesday that it will be housed in part of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Peace Street.

The Council on Elementary and Secondary Education is scheduled to meet Wednesday to give final approval for Excel to open, although state lawmakers are still considering legislation that would place a three-year moratorium on new charter schools.

The Massachusetts-based school will eventually serve 2,186 students from kindergarten through high school, but will open with 166 students in kindergarten, first grade, and fifth grade in 2022.

The decision to occupy part of the old St. Joseph’s Hospital is significant because Providence schools is also planning to spend $75 million to renovate other parts of the facility to open a separate K-8 school. Most of the property was donated to the city by its owner, former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino. The space that will house Excel Academy is still owned by Paolino.

Excel Academy will accept students from Providence, North Providence, and Central Falls, and the three mayors of those communities (Jorge Elorza, Charlie Lombardi, and Maria Rivera) have all agreed to serve as founding board of members of the school.

Other board members include Channavy Chhay, Carlene Fonseca, Chiv Heng, and Liz Giordano. Michaelle Larracuente will be the school leader.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi’s law office was damaged in a fire Tuesday evening. Read more.

⚓ US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse on Tuesday said they are urging President Joe Biden to nominate Assistant US Attorney Zachary A. Cunha as the next US Attorney for Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ The five best places for bird-watching in Rhode Island, from Brian Amaral. Read more.

⚓ From Brockton to Providence, from small-town Georgia to Silicon Valley, photographer Mary Beth Meehan is challenging communities to see themselves in new ways, spurring discussions about race and inequality, the economy and the environment. Read more.

⚓ Three projects from the Rhode Island School of Design’s Space Design club have been chosen by NASA for upcoming development programs that could soon be tested in space. Read more.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY



⚓ The Rhode Island Voting Access Coalition is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. to announce the results of a poll it conducted on election laws in Rhode Island.

⚓ The Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meets at 5:30 p.m. to consider approving three new charter schools in Rhode Island.

⚓ The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation meets at 1:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The House Finance Committee will continue reviewing the proposed state budget, with presentations from the Department of Administration and the Department of Revenue.

