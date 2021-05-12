Opioid deaths rose 5 percent in Massachusetts last year

Then, in the first quarter of 2021, there were 507 deaths, 2 percent more than in the same period in 2020.

In its semiannual report on opioid deaths, released Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health found that there were 2,104 such deaths in 2020 — 102 more than 2019, and two more than the peak year of 2016.

Opioid-related deaths increased by 5 percent in Massachusetts last year and rose dramatically among non-Hispanic Black men, as the pandemic all but erased the state’s recent progress in combating the addiction crisis.

The toll fell unevenly among state residents. When looking at the rate per 100,000, deaths actually declined among non-Hispanic white men, while increasing among Black, Asian and Pacific Islander, and Hispanic men. Black non-Hispanic males fared the worst, with a 69 percent increase, compared with a 5.2 percent increase in the overall rate.

“This is unacceptable and deeply troubling,” Dr. Monica Bharel, state public health commissioner told the Public Health Council Wednesday morning. She noted that the same populations experiencing high overdose death rates were also hit hard by COVID-19. The state is shifting its focus from diseases to populations, looking to address the underlying social factors, she said.

Despite these discouraging numbers, Massachusetts experienced a smaller increase when compared with the nation as a whole. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last month that drug overdose deaths nationwide surged by 29 percent between September 2019 and September 2020, but the increase in Massachusetts was in the single digits.

In a statement, Governor Charlie Baker said that both the pandemic and these latest data on drug deaths “have underscored the importance of supporting disproportionately impacted communities, and as we address both issues, our Administration has continued to focus on equity as a core component of our response.”

State officials said the state government has recently boosted intervention efforts among youth and expanded supports for people in recovery, and Baker’s fiscal year 2022 budget proposal includes $375.3 million to address substance misuse, a 7 percent increase over last year.

“We remain focused on fighting the opioid epidemic even as we continue to battle COVID, and are committed to funding new and innovative programs to support our residents,” Baker’s statement said.

