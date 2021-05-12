Phylicia Rashad to lead Howard College of Fine Arts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Famed actor Phylicia Rashad is returning to her alma mater as the new dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts.

The longtime performer and Tony Award winner, who rose to cultural prominence as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” graduated magna cum laude from Howard with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in 1970.

Provost Anthony K. Wutoh called the appointment a “full circle moment” and said in a statement that Rashad's "passion for the arts and student success makes her a perfect fit for this role.”