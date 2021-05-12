Providence school leader arrested for alleged unwanted foot massage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Providence school administrator was arrested Monday and placed on paid leave after allegedly giving an unwanted foot massage to someone at a gym in another town.

Olayinka Alege, 40, is the network superintendent of secondary schools in Providence and oversees the city’s middle and high schools. He was arrested and charged with simple assault for allegedly massaging someone's foot without their consent at a gym in Warwick, WJAR reported.

Court records do not list an attorney for Alege. An email sent to him on Wednesday was not immediately returned.