Providence wants to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars for pension system

Under the proposal being considered by the administration, Providence would borrow up to $700 million at an interest rate of approximately 4 percent, and pay it back over 25 years. The plan would not require voter approval, according to multiple individuals who have been briefed by the mayor’s office.

Aides to Elorza have already briefed legislative leaders and members of the City Council on the plan, which would involve borrowing enough money to bring the pension system from its current 22 percent funded level to above 60 percent funded.

PROVIDENCE — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration is planning to ask state lawmakers to allow the city to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars through a pension obligation bond.

Advertisement

“This proposal would not be financially responsible or viable a year ago or a year from now,” City Council President John Igliozzi said. “It’s only financially possible today because of the present market conditions. We have a small window. This is a moment in time to address a serious long-term financial issue for the city.”

Providence’s pension system was just 22 percent funded as of June 30, 2020, with an unfunded liability of $1.26 billion. The city is scheduled to contribute $80 million to the pension fund in the current fiscal year, a number that is projected to rise to $110 million a year by 2030.

A bond, Igliozzi said, would allow the city to make predictable, affordable payments to the pension system over time. The pension fund had $381 million as of April 16, so a $700 million infusion would give the city more than $1 billion to invest.

Pension funds come from employer and employee contributions, along with investment returns. On any given year, the city pays out between $85 million and $90 million in pension benefits to more than 3,100 retirees.

Advertisement

Elorza, a second-term Democrat who is likely to run for governor next year, has tried to address the pension system in the past, including floating a controversial plan to lease the city’s water system to the Narragansett Bay Commission in exchange for a large payment to the pension system. But the plan faced widespread opposition and Elorza backed off in 2019.

Pension obligation bonds are often seen as a gamble because they have to be paid back no matter how well or poorly the investment market performs, but Igliozzi said the possibility of an interest rate at or below 4 percent should mitigate the risk.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.