R.I. House votes to rename T.F. Green airport

Airlines have suggested for years that including a geographic identifier to the airport’s name could help boost tourism to the state. Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy recently introduced legislation to do so, and most state representatives voted in favor of changing the airport’s name to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. (”Rhode Island International Airport” was also in the running, but didn’t make the cut.)

WARWICK, R.I. — The Rhode Island House of Representatives voted 63 to 9 Tuesday night to change the name of Theodore Francis Green airport, better known as T.F. Green airport.

It is unclear how much updating the name will cost.

Representative Charlene Lima, a Cranston Democrat and deputy speaker who has long critiqued the airport’s leadership, said Tuesday on the House floor that the bill was “fiscally irresponsible” and “fundamentally flawed.”

“No airport in the country of over 5,000 airports is named after their state. And for good reason. For good, economically sound reasons,” Lima said on the House floor. “All of the airports are named after a metropolitan area in the state that is marketed as a destination for tourists to visit.”

She said the explanation that because Rhode Island is a small state it can “do what other states cannot do” is flawed. She said it’s a “marketing disaster,” and rebranding of companies or locations is expensive, and “oftentimes, ineffective.” It would make more sense for the name to reflect Providence or “PVD,” she said.

“Think of Dunkin’ Donuts. They decided to drop ‘Donuts’ from their name,” she said. “Does anyone say ‘I’m going to Dunkin’ for a coffee?’ Or do they still say, ‘I’m going to Dunkin Donuts?’”

She added, “This is going to be an embarrassment across the country.”

Lima also added that people do not know where Rhode Island is.

“People know Providence. People do not know Rhode Island,” she said. “If you go to New York and say, ‘Where is Rhode Island?’ They say, ‘Where is that? Long Island?’”

The airport was originally founded as Hillsgrove State Airport, and when it opened in July 1931 it was the first state-owned and operated airport in the US. It was located on 158 acres of cleared brush and included a single, state-built building called The Comfort Station near Occupasstuxet Road (now called Airport Road). The iconic Art Deco-style Terminal Building was constructed in 1933 to process passengers and luggage as well as house administrative offices and the control tower. It is still in use today as a US Weather Service office.

Construction started on concrete runways in 1935, in a configuration that is still in use today. It was renamed Theodore Francis (T.F.) Green State Airport in 1938, in honor of the former Rhode Island governor and US senator.

The bill will now head to the Senate, which passed similar legislation that was introduced by Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey.









Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.