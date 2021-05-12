Tears from the clowns: Circus performers bid farewell to their priest, saying, ‘See you down the road’

“In his final appearance! In the circus center ring! The fabulous. And wonderful. Father Jerry Hogan!”

“Ladies and gentlemen! Children of all ages!” the old ringmaster, John Kennedy Kane of Buffalo, said in a booming announcement under a canopy of kelly-green springtime trees.

WOBURN — When the final prayers had been said and the body had been blessed, the man in the sequined red-tailed ringmaster’s costume stepped up at the graveside and summoned the deep, baritone voice familiar to the circus audiences he entertained across the decades.

As the 35-year circus veteran finished his fittingly appropriate benediction at sun-splashed Calvary Cemetery here the other day, mourners politely applauded. Some blinked away tears. There were long hugs and heartfelt handshakes.

It was time, at last, to bid farewell to a priest like no other, the Rev. George “Jerry” Hogan, 75, the circus priest.

The man who consoled the lion tamers, who comforted the clowns, who provided spiritual nourishment to those who tumbled through the air with the greatest of ease to provide fun and provoke laughs was finally at rest.

Father Jerry's Easter Sunday Mass at the circus in Worcester in 2017. Ivan Vargas

At his funeral Mass at St. Michael’s Church in North Andover this week, a bouquet of balloons — red and yellow, blue and green — bobbed in the back of the sanctuary as the message board at the school across the street carried this simple message: “Rest in Peace, Father Jerry.”

Rest. It’s a word that was rarely associated with Father Hogan, a man perpetually on the go. He was invited to the “Circus Ministry” in 1990 by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, a post that propelled him to lead an unusual and itinerant national parish.

It was a heavenly job that he simply loved.

Father Hogan’s nickname, acquired in high school, was Jets. Here was a guy who could eat breakfast at 6:30 a.m., play 18 holes of golf in a little more than two hours, officiate at a late-morning funeral, and celebrate Mass at a nursing home at 2 p.m.

“Always looking at his watch,” his cousin Mary Hogan Godes said, remembering how he recounted his peripatetic schedule: “‘I’ve got to be here at 10. I’ve got to be there at 11.’ He had a tremendous following.”

He certainly did.

And those he comforted or with whom he shared a meal or a traveling adventure filed into the church’s pews, smiling as they watched the presiding priests walk down the aisle wearing stoles adorned with clown faces. They were there to bury their friend whose burial vestments were covered with tigers and clowns, elephants and trapeze artists.

“Larger than life. Vibrant. Joyful. Creative. Very real,” said the Rev. Kevin Deeley, the pastor of St. Michael’s Parish in North Andover, where Father Hogan served for several years beginning in 1994, earning a reputation as a beloved man of God. “People were drawn to him because he was real. There was no baloney.

“People wanted to be around him because he was fun to be with.’'

Father Jerry and Ivan Vargas at Easter Sunday Mass at the circus. Ivan Vargas

Mary Alice Rock, St. Michael’s director of pastoral ministries, said Father Hogan never left any doubt about how much he loved the people from the circus.

“In 30 seconds, he let those circus people know how much he loved them and how much God loved them,” Rock told me before the funeral the other day. “There was this one guy who earlier in the year had fallen and was paralyzed. When everybody else is ga-ga about this act returning, (Father Jerry is) with a paralyzed man, ministering to him. It was so beautiful to witness. So caring. Loving.

“We cried with him and we laughed with him. And when he’s not around, we tell Jerry stories.”

There were lots of Jerry stories the other day. Stories infused with laughter. Tales of discreet generosity. Revered memories of quiet blessings and laughter over meals shared with friends.

Stories like this one. Holly Rosenberger, the finance and operations manager at St. Mary’s in Foxborough, where Father Hogan was once assigned, recalled his far-flung circus travels that helped shape his ministry.

“He was at the circus and he would always carry his stole with him in case somebody needed to have confession,” Rosenberger recalled. “So, some guy approached him and said, ‘Would you hear my confession?’ So, we went over and he found a little quiet corner. And he backed up against this area.

“And he said, ‘As I’m hearing the confession, I feel something on my shoulder. And I looked up and it was one of the caged animals from the circus tapping me on the shoulder.’ I don’t know if it was an elephant or a monkey. He had tons of crazy stories like that. Just a lovable guy.”

Memories like that were summoned and retold at his services this week. Stories of priestly generosity. More personal stories like those held dear by people like Tiesha D. Hughes, a 41-year-old Roxbury woman who said Father Hogan was a genuine father figure for her, a man she first met when she was 12 and homeless.

“I called him Pops,” she said. “Everyone who knows me knows I tell people about my white, Catholic priest father. He was there for everything. He was there when my son was born. He was the world to me. I tell everyone that Pops was the person who showed me what unconditional love looks like.

“I loved him. I loved him so much. For me, I’m burying my father today.”

Lolis Vargas was there to say goodbye, too. She was a trapeze artist with Ringling Brothers who met Father Hogan 25 years ago, a friendship she came to treasure.

“One of the lessons that I learned from Father Jerry was that you don’t have to be perfect to be good with God,” Vargas told me. “I’m not perfect. You’re not perfect. Nobody’s perfect.

“Father Jerry wasn’t perfect. He was a human being and that’s why we loved him so much. I think we identified with him because he wasn’t perfect. But he was good at what he did.”

As mourners filed away from the graveside here the other day, Brendan Doherty, a friend of Father Hogan’s since boyhood in Woburn, said no one in the neighborhood was surprised when his pal announced plans for the priesthood.

“There was never an inauthentic moment with Jerry,” Doherty said. “He was just a good kid. Pretty good baseball player. Pretty good hockey player. He loved every aspect of being a priest. I never heard him complain about anything really.

“He was just everything you would want a priest to be. Next to my wife, he was my best friend. If there was an all-star team for priests, Jerry would be the captain.”

During his funeral homily, the Rev. John Delaney remembered his friend as an open and generous man who loved people, food, theater, laughter — and the circus.

“A faithful friend is a sturdy shelter,” Father Delaney told the congregation. “When you find one, you’ve found a treasure. Jerry Hogan was our faithful friend. For us, he was our treasured friend. He sheltered us in good times and in bad.

“As the contemporary phrase goes: He had our back.”

And then he bid farewell, using words that Father Hogan often used. Echoes of the itinerant lifestyle of the circus he had come to love:

“See you down the road.”

Pallbearers carried the casket of Rev. Jerry Hogan. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.