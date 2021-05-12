Teen arrested on multiple firearms charges in Arlington after allegedly driving through crosswalk

A teenager was arrested on multiple firearms charges Tuesday after allegedly driving a Ford Escape through a crosswalk as a woman and child were trying to cross the street in Arlington.

An Arlington police officer monitoring traffic at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Pleasant Street saw the vehicle traveling through the crosswalk and tried to pull it over, but the 17-year-old male driver allegedly refused to stop, according to a statement by the Arlington Police Department.

The driver then led the officer on a brief pursuit before turning onto Swan Place, which is a dead end. Police searched the vehicle and the driver and a passenger were detained without further incident. Police said the vehicle belonged to a car-sharing company, and officers found a loaded firearm with a high capacity magazine underneath the driver’s seat. They also recovered a bag of marijuana and a digital scale, police said in the statement.