Teen arrested on multiple firearms charges in Arlington after allegedly driving through crosswalk

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated May 12, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Arlington police seized a firearm with a high capacity magazine, a bag of marijuana, and a digital scale from a vehicle on May 11.
A teenager was arrested on multiple firearms charges Tuesday after allegedly driving a Ford Escape through a crosswalk as a woman and child were trying to cross the street in Arlington.

An Arlington police officer monitoring traffic at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Pleasant Street saw the vehicle traveling through the crosswalk and tried to pull it over, but the 17-year-old male driver allegedly refused to stop, according to a statement by the Arlington Police Department.

The driver then led the officer on a brief pursuit before turning onto Swan Place, which is a dead end. Police searched the vehicle and the driver and a passenger were detained without further incident. Police said the vehicle belonged to a car-sharing company, and officers found a loaded firearm with a high capacity magazine underneath the driver’s seat. They also recovered a bag of marijuana and a digital scale, police said in the statement.

The driver, who lives in Cambridge, was arrested and charged with possession of a large capacity firearm without a license; possession of a large capacity feeding device without a license; unlawful possession of ammunition; failure to stop for police; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; speeding; and failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning, police said.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

