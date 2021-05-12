Tell us: How do you feel about returning to the office?

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last year sent thousands of Massachusetts employees home from their offices, ushering in a new era of remote work.

The shift was a major adjustment that forced workers to quickly get used to days filled with virtual meetings, online conversations, and the phenomenon of the mute button, all while working in the very space they would spend most of their time for the next year and counting.

But now with vaccinations ramping up and key COVID-19 metrics declining in Massachusetts, some who have been working remotely for months are heading back to offices soon. Think: wearing clothes with zippers, waking up to catch the T, and working alongside people other than those who live in your house.