Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida

NEW YORK (AP) — A man suspected of shooting three people in New York’s Times Square, including a 4-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday in Florida, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

Farrakhan Muhammad was taken into custody near Jacksonville, the official said, four days after the shooting Saturday that rattled the Big Apple tourist haven known as the “Crossroads of the World.”

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on the condition of anonymity. New York City police scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.