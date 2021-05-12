Truck driver will be charged in hit-and-run collision with school bus in Groveland

The truck driver, a 27-year-old Haverhill man, allegedly failed to stop behind the school bus, driving on the sidewalk to the right of the bus and sideswiping the rear of the bus in the process, Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said in a statement. The truck driver then allegedly drove off, fleeing the scene of the crash. Groveland police responded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police intend to seek a criminal summons for the man, Gillen said.

A young girl escaped injury Tuesday morning after her father pulled her out of the way of a landscaping truck which barreled past the school bus she was about to board, police said.

One child was about to board the bus and had to be pulled out of the way of the oncoming truck, Gillen said.

Two children were aboard the bus at the time of the crash but were uninjured. They were taken to school aboard another bus later that morning, Gillen said.

Groveland police were able to identify the truck driver after eyewitness interviews, viewing neighborhood surveillance camera footage, and traffic camera footage provided by the Haverhill police department, Gillen said. The traffic camera footage led police to identify the company the man works for.

“We were able to swiftly identify the driver of this vehicle thanks to the diligent investigation of Sgt. Steven Petrone, and the support we received from the Haverhill Police Department. This could have been a tragic crash, as a child was just about to get on the bus and had to be pulled out of the way of danger by her father,” Gillen said. “We urge drivers to please be extra attentive around school pick up and drop off times and to always stop for a bus making a stop.”

The man will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident/property damage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension, marked lanes violation, and failing to stop for a school bus, Gillen said

He will be summoned to Haverhill District Court, Gillen said.