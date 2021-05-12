2 gun arrests made after violent struggle in Roxbury, police say

While officers were searching for possible suspects or victims they “immediately recognized” Rodrigues and Price, who were sitting in the front seats of a vehicle near 108 Harold St., police said.

Jose Rodrigues, 20, and Khamaree Price, 22, were arrested on a litany of weapons charges after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Humboldt Court at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday, Boston police said in a statement.

A 20-year-old Dorchester man engaged in a violent struggle with police during an arrest Tuesday night in Roxbury after police responding to a report of gunshots discovered him and another man sitting in a parked vehicle with guns, police said.

Both men “appeared startled” upon seeing the officers and allegedly reached underneath their seats before exiting the vehicle quickly, police said. Police stopped both Rodrigues and Price to speak with them, at “which time the officers looked inside the vehicle and observed what appeared to be handguns protruding from underneath both the driver’s side seat and the passenger seat,” the statement said.

When officers attempted to arrest Rodrigues, he violently resisted, setting off a struggle with officers during which he allegedly attempted to grab the handle of one of their firearms. Rodrigues was eventually placed in custody. As officers arrested him, a crowd formed around them and began “yelling profanities” at the officers, who were waiting for additional officers to arrive, police said.

Price was arrested without incident, police said.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers found a loaded .40-caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun underneath the vehicle’s driver’s seat and a loaded 9mm Ruger American handgun, which was equipped with a large-capacity feeding device, under the passenger’s seat, police said.

Both men are set to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on multiple charges — including unlawful possession of a firearm (3rd and subsequent), unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm, police said.

The initial report of shots fired is still under investigation, police said.

