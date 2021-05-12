After meeting with Biden, GOP leaders push narrower scope on infrastructure plan

“Clearly, Republicans are not interested in revisiting the 2017 tax bill,” McConnell said, later describing that as a “red line.”

“There is certainly a bipartisan desire to get an outcome,” Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, told reporters after the meeting, before pivoting to Republican objections to Biden’s plan to pay for the package partly through an increase in the corporate tax rate, a move that would reverse provisions in a landmark 2017 Republican tax bill.

Republican leaders said Wednesday they had a productive meeting with President Biden at the White House on infrastructure but underscored large differences that remain in the scope of what the package should include and how to pay for it.

Advertisement

“I think the president and the vice president understand that,” McConnell said. “Beyond that, we’re interested in trying to get an outcome, and I think the first step is obviously to define what infrastructure is, the definition of it. And we all agreed to work on that together.”

Republicans have said that Biden is defining “infrastructure” too broadly, a point House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, echoed.

“That’s not home health,” McCarthy said. “That’s roads, bridges, highways, airports, broadband. Those are places we can find common ground and work together.”

Overall, he said he thought the meeting with Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, and Senate majority leader Charles E. Schumer, Democrat of New York, was productive.

The White House struck an optimistic note in a “readout” of the meeting.

Biden, it said, “emphasized that whatever differences exist between the parties, the real competition is between the United States and the rest of the world, and that other countries are not waiting for us to equip our people to win in the 21st century — and that there is nothing we cannot do as a country when we do it together.”

Advertisement

WASHINGTON POST

McCarthy says Biden election legitimate

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, voted — twice — to not confirm the results of the 2020 presidential election and has repeatedly defended Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

But on Wednesday, after a meeting with President Biden at the White House, McCarthy asserted that, in fact, no one is questioning whether Biden won the election.

”I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election. I think that is all over with,’' he said. “We’re sitting here with the president today. So, from that point of view, I don’t think that’s a problem.”

McCarthy was addressing reporters hours after he and other House Republicans voted to oust Liz Cheney from the No. 3 spot in their party’s leadership for — among other things — her insistence that Trump’s accusations of a “stolen” election are false.

There is no evidence that any irregularities in mail-in ballots would have changed the results of the election in any state.

WASHINGTON POST

Judge backs administration on stimulus tax cut provision

The Biden administration can enforce a congressional ban on tax cuts by states that tap almost $200 billion in COVID stimulus money while a lawsuit over the provision proceeds, a judge ruled.

The ruling on Wednesday denying Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s request for an injunction against the ban is the first legal test of the restriction, which triggered five legal challenges in mostly Republican-led states after it was added to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act.

Advertisement

US District Judge Douglas R. Cole’s decision is a positive early sign for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who argued in court papers that the tax mandate is a “straightforward exercise” of Congress’s authority to attach conditions that “preserve its control over the use of federal funds.”

But the dispute is far from over. Judges in the other cases may come to different conclusions when ruling on pending requests for injunctions, and either side could ultimately prevail on the merits following a trial.

Yost’s press secretary, Steve Irwin, didn’t immediately have a comment when reached by phone.

The dispute is one of several GOP-led legal challenges to the Biden administration’s policies, including lawsuits over his moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal public land and his plan to freeze deportations of undocumented immigrants for 100 days, which was blocked by a judge pending trial in another suit brought by Republican state AGs.

In the Ohio case, Yost argued that the tax mandate was holding the state’s $5.5 billion in federal relief “hostage.” Republican state AGs have said they should be permitted to accept federal cash and cut taxes without fear that the money will be clawed back. Democrats in Congress say the funds should be used for relief efforts and not to finance tax cuts popular with Republican voters.

The relief money “may be directed to a broad variety of state efforts to respond to the public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic and to its economic effects, including by funding state-level government services and by providing assistance to households, small businesses, and industries,” Yellen said in a filing responding to a parallel suit by Arizona.

Advertisement

Other states that have sued include Alabama, Tennessee, and Kentucky. The states have called the tax mandate an improper offer of federal money they “can’t refuse” and an attempt at a “complete takeover of state finances.”

BLOOMBERG