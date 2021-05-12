Backing Liz Cheney, Charlie Baker reiterates the presidential election was not stolen

Cheney has condemned Donald Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen. Her refusal to stay quiet about Trump’s election lies prompted House Republicans on Wednesday to purge her from their leadership ranks, where she served as House Conference Chair, the party’s third-ranking House official.

“I made very clear that I felt the election process that took place back in November was fair, and that President Joe Biden won the election. And, on those issues, I believe Liz Cheney is absolutely right,” said Baker.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that his fellow Republican, Representative Liz Cheney, was “absolutely right” that the presidential election was not stolen.

Cheney has called her decision to publicly battle the twice-impeached ex-president a matter of principle, warning that allowing him to falsely claim that the election was stolen amounted to an attack on democracy and is destructive to the GOP and its values.

Trump’s stranglehold on the party has prompted some Republicans to threaten to form a third party. A letter with a number of prominent GOP signers is being prepared for release this week.

Baker said Wednesday he hadn’t been approached about the letter and he continued to believe in what he considered Republican values.

“I’ve been a Republican since I was 20 years old. And I continue to believe in what I consider to be sort of the core values of the party,” he said at a media briefing.

“I’ve had my differences, as everybody knows, with plenty of folks in the party over the course of the time that I’ve been in public life. But I’m a big believer in what the party fundamentally stands for, based on what I believe it stands for,” he said.

He also expressed a wish for bipartisan cooperation at the federal level, saying governors are not as partisan.

“I think in many ways, one of the things I like about about playing this role as governor, is the fact that most governors will pick up the phone when you call them and help you try to solve whatever problem it is you’re trying to solve and vice versa. Because we have a lot of commonality on that. And I think, in some ways, it’s something I wish there was a lot more of at the federal level,” he said.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.