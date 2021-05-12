Baker says state is mapping out plans to get adolescents ages 12-15 vaccinated

Final federal approval for using the Pfizer vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds is expected Wednesday after a meeting of a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel.

In a news briefing Wednesday at a facility in Norwood operated by Massachusetts-based vaccine maker Moderna, Baker also announced that the state would soon launch an employer vaccination program that would allow companies to reserve blocks of appointments at mass vaccination sites or request a mobile clinic to come to their workplaces.

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that the state has been making plans to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds, a group he estimates to number around 400,000, once the federal government approves use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for the group.

Baker said, “We’re working with our providers and our mass vaccination sites and others to put plans in place to vaccinate this group once we receive word of a final approval.”

He said the state Department of Public Health had also reached out to primary care and pediatric doctors “in order to discuss with them a process for ensuring that they’re part of administering the Pfizer vaccine throughout their practices once the vaccine is approved for this age group.”

“If parents have questions about the vaccine for their kids, they should contact their primary care provider or their pediatrician for more information,” he said.

He said a “bunch” of people in the 12-15 group had already preregistered on the state website to get the shots, but did not offer a specific number.

The process of administering the shots would be similar to the process for adults, he said. “For the most part, most of the network is going to be pretty similar and pretty consistent with what we’ve used so far,” he said.

“I do think you’ll see more participation from the primary care community and the pediatric community because in many cases they have very tight relationships with a lot of the kids we’re talking about,” he said.

He also said he expected that regional collaboratives — and probably schools — would get involved with administering the shots. But some parents, he noted, might just take their children back to the same place they got their shots.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved Monday for use by 12- to 15-year-olds by the US Food and Drug Administration. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will vote on it Wednesday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must then sign off on the panel’s recommendation.

Baker said the new employer vaccination program “will provide options for the Commonwealth’s employers to book appointment blocks for their employees at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites, or to request mobile vaccine clinics to arrive on site at their location at a scheduled time.”

“The program is intended to provide two great options for employers of all sizes. It’s another way, we’re working to build out vaccine administration to get more people dosed safely and conveniently,” he said, promising more details on the program “very soon.”

