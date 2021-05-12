In case you missed it: The Orange Line is falling apart

On the Orange Line, disruption is already happening. But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and a related 72 percent decrease in ridership, fewer people are noticing. New Orange Line cars that were pulled from service after a March derailment remain offline after MBTA engineers discovered a manufacturing problem that may have led to the incident. Left behind is a fleet of aging vehicles and two big safety questions: What will it take to make the new cars safe? And how safe are the old ones?

If a tree fell in the forest and no one was around to hear it, it would still disrupt the air waves. If the Orange Line fell apart and no one was around to see it, it would still disrupt the transportation ecosystem.

Advertisement

The T originally expected to have an entirely new Orange Line completed by January 2022. Last October, that date was pushed back to April 2023. Now, the manufacturing problem threatens the roll-out again. As they age, pads installed on the new cars’ truck frames are gripping harder, making it more difficult for the vehicles to turn. (The same pad issue also affects new Red Line trains, which have also been pulled out of service.) Meanwhile, the old Orange Line cars, which were built between 1979 and 1981, are chugging along — for now. “I would not necessarily go so far as to say the current Orange Line cars are unsafe, but they are all now 40 years old, which is typically considered the ‘useful life’ of subway cars,” Chris Dempsey, the head of Transportation for Massachusetts, a transportation advocacy group, said via e-mail. Under a best-case scenario, he said, some cars will be 45 years old by the time the new fleet is ready.

T spokesman Joe Pesaturo said existing trains are operating safely and subjected to “rigorous inspections and regular maintenance work. . . . Additionally, Orange Line personnel are trained and encouraged to report any anomalies that may warrant corrective action.” That’s hardly an advertisement for a transit system poised for post-pandemic liftoff.

Advertisement

Full disclosure: I was an Oak Grove-to-State-Street Orange Line commuter and hope to be one again. But by definition, mass transit is bigger than one person. It drives the economy and the future, and state leaders should be demanding answers and accountability. If they are, they are doing it very quietly. The T’s deputy manager, Jeff Gonneville announced the bad Orange Line news at a meeting of the T’s Fiscal Management and Control Board, while GM Steve Poftak opined about electric buses. An update on the pad problem is scheduled for the next board meeting, on June 7.

But what about the bigger Orange Line picture? Jim Aloisi, a former state secretary of transportation and now a transportation consultant, said, via e-mail, it’s time for “an independent forensic audit of what’s happening and why.” He’s right.

So far, only four new six-car Orange Line trains and one Red Line train have entered service, while the MBTA has ordered more than 400 subway cars. The cars are being manufactured by a subsidiary of a Chinese state-owned enterprise and assembled in Springfield. A $566.6 million contract was first awarded to that company, CNR MA Corp., in 2014, during the administration of former governor Deval Patrick. At the time, losing bidders pointed out the company’s inexperience in the US market and criticized the bidding process. In January 2017, the company (now called CRRC MA, as the result of a merger) was awarded a new $277 million contract under the administration of Governor Charlie Baker. On its website, the company said it’s proud to partner with the T “to not only introduce brand new, modern vehicles to Boston’s transit system, but also return manufacturing to Springfield.” Now that they’ve introduced the vehicles, it would be nice if they could get them to run properly.

Advertisement

Pre-COVID-19, the average weekday Orange Line ridership was 201,000. If those commuters return, will it be to creaky old cars or to at least some shiny new ones? Can passengers, current and future, trust either to deliver them safely to their destination?

When problems with the new cars first developed in 2019, Dempsey worried about “an existential threat” to the Orange Line and to the entire region. From the comforts of working remotely from home, a threat to Orange Line existence may not seem like a big deal. But when the office calls, it will.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.