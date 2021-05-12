Mass. lawmakers must move to enact essential nursing home reform

The article “Families forced to rethink elder care options” (Page A12, May 9) identifies an important lesson learned from the tragedy of the pandemic: COVID-19 amplified long-existing deficiencies in long-term care. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, some two-thirds of Massachusetts nursing homes have not been inspected since well before the virus hit. This is unacceptable in a state that prides itself on health care leadership. Nursing homes, if they are to exist at all, must experience transformative change. Senate Bill 414 and House Bill 727 would make a great start at reform.

▪ An outbreak response plan to handle infectious diseases, including a full-time infection preventionist.

▪ Policies to prevent social isolation, including protocols and procedures to enable residents to engage in in-person contact with other facility residents, family, friends, and other external support systems.

▪ Civil monetary funds available for communication technologies and accessories needed for the purposes of the legislation.

▪ Administrative penalty for failure to comply with the provisions of the legislation and possible adverse licensure action.

▪ Resident bedrooms adhering to no more than two beds per room, at least 6 feet apart, plus other various mandated dimensions.

▪ Provisions to enhance training of certified nurse’s aides and entry-level workers in nursing homes.

Richard T. Moore

Uxbridge

The writer is a former Massachusetts Senate chair of health care financing.