Post-pandemic reentry fills me with dread

The host said the guest was a psychologist who would answer questions about our post-pandemic fears.

This isn’t something I’m in the habit of doing. At 13, I called my local radio station and won a copy of Starship’s “We Built This City.” Since then, for the past 30 years, I’ve never had another reason to do it. Until last month.

I called in to a radio show on my way to get a haircut.

I had fears.

I remade my life over the past year, and in the last few months, I started to like it. My schedule was still packed, like in the Before Times, but it was infinitely easier without commuting. When I looked at my calendar, I knew the whole thing was ready to collapse if everything moved off Zoom and into IRL meetings. And I still haven’t seen my mom in 16 months. How could I imagine any sort of future until I had a chance to see her and her freshly silver hair in person?

I pulled my car into a parking spot on the side of the road and dialed the number as they read it, my heart racing even though I didn’t expect to get through. After two rings, someone picked up. Her voice was young, smart, fearless.

Advertisement

“Hello, thanks for calling. What question did you want to ask today?”

“I don’t know how I’m going to do it,” I said. “I’ve rebuilt my life this year, changed everything. I filled all the hours around work with classes and volunteer committees and other projects. If we go back to normal, all of that crumbles. I don’t want it to crumble.”

I worried that I’d come across as frantic and weird. I worried that it was selfish to fear losing the sliver of light I’d found in the darkest year. I worried that I was turning into the kind of woman who called radio stations for help.

Advertisement

“OK, hold on the line. We’re going to try to get you on air.”

Do you know how silly it feels to be parked on the side of the road, waiting to share your fears on the radio?

I considered hanging up. The other callers were so poised. Should I practice my question? Take notes? I pawed through my purse for paper and pen but only found rumpled N95 masks, receipts, and half-empty hand sanitizer bottles.

Why was I calling? What scared me most about reentry?

Over the past year, I’d found ways to plug the holes of time and abate the fear and sadness.

I took writing classes and art classes where I wrote terrible poems and drew anatomically dubious cats and snakes, and where I met new people from across the country and across town. Over Zoom, I forged friendships that I hoped would last into the time beyond. I volunteered to help nonprofits, ESL students, mutual aid groups. My husband lost track of all my classes and commitments, teased me that I couldn’t keep still. I couldn’t. I needed a busy brain, active hands, a to-do list three computer screens long. Anything to beat back the worry.

I filled my evenings and weekends with mail, sending hundreds of letters and postcards and small packages to friends and their kids because I missed them and wanted them to be OK. I’ve always loved mail — the good kind, not the bills or the coupons for discount gutter cleanings. “It’s sort of like sending a hug, right?” I said to my mom in one of our near-daily phone calls, the calls where we talk like everything is fine even though it isn’t.

Advertisement

And I saw more of my husband. Without his — and sometimes my — three-hour round-trip commute, we could work out in the morning and have breakfast together. We ate dinner at 7 instead of at 8 because our lives stopped revolving around the unreliable train that delivered him to and from the city. I even became a better cook, learning to make his favorite cioppino with frozen bulk shrimp from Costco and tinned tomatoes. “I can make anything you want — I’m like a restaurant,” I’d say even though I missed the simple pleasure of eating something delicious and not having to clean the wrecked kitchen it came from.

I had time to do these things because we followed the rules and stayed home.

But now, what are the rules? I’m fully vaccinated, and my husband gets his second dose soon. I’m still afraid. Afraid of the unknown. Afraid of what’s next. Afraid that the fragile life I’ve built with craft supplies and stamps and dinner recipes will splinter again. But I’m also a little excited, because I got through this. I’m here. I’m alive. I can make excellent cioppino.

Advertisement

I know that the life I built over the past year can’t be sustained post-pandemic, and I know it is built on a grim foundation of losses. The global loss of life. The personal losses, like not being able to grieve with the family when Uncle Sol died last spring. The tiny losses of time not spent in coffee shops eavesdropping on conversations.

And was the life I had before the pandemic all that sustainable? The life where I’d run around exhausted from thing to thing, never giving myself a chance to be still? To be home?

After 10 minutes of thinking and waiting, it was my turn to be on the radio. My time on the air felt endless, but it couldn’t have been more than a minute or two. The host let me ramble, uninterrupted, as I talked about all the things I’ve written about here.

The therapist listened. He said it’s important to ease back into life and to treat yourself with compassion. Own your feelings, he said — own what you need.

But what if I don’t know what I need? What if this all keeps feeling impossible? What then?

Rachel Kempster Barry is coauthor of several books, including “This Book Is About You.”



