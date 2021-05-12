Social Studies: The true team players; keeping the faith; pressure at work

In large samples of Americans, researchers found that people are more likely to be conservative or Republican if they live in a state with a high rate of infectious diseases that are transmitted from person to person, controlling for socioeconomic factors. Also, in surveys people who reported avoiding germs to a greater extent had more right-leaning attitudes, controlling for other demographic and psychological characteristics.

No to the founding bro

Researchers sent fictitious resumes to non-entry-level job postings in marketing and human resources in cities around the country. The applicant had a typically male or female name, and the applicant’s most recent job was either as a marketing/HR manager at a midsized local firm or as a “co-founder” (with similar job responsibilities) of a marketing/HR startup that “employed 10-12 people.” Male co-founders were significantly less likely to get a response than male managers, but there was much less of a penalty for female co-founders. A survey of managers who hire for marketing positions found a similar pattern, revealing that female entrepreneurs generally are seen in a better light. Male entrepreneurs tend to be seen as more likely to quit, harder to manage, and less likely to be team players.

Kacperczyk, O. & Younkin, P., “A Founding Penalty: Evidence From an Audit Study on Gender, Entrepreneurship, and Future Employment,” Organization Science (forthcoming).

Advertisement

Inquiring minds

Does studying science lead religious students to reject their faith? Not necessarily. After surveying college students when they were incoming freshmen and again when they were seniors, a sociologist — who controlled for gender, race, political orientation, parental income and education, distance from home, type and selectivity of college, extracurricular activities, aspirations, and time spent studying or working — found that students who were religious when they entered were not more likely to secularize if they majored in a science.

Advertisement

Evans, J., “Inquiry, Not Science, as the Source of Secularization in Higher Education,” Sociology of Religion (forthcoming).

The pressure’s on

Analyzing data from a nationwide sample of young adults who were surveyed every year, economists found that having a job where pay was tied to performance was associated with greater consumption of alcohol and drugs. This association remained when controlling for gender, race, age, education, marital status, work hours, health insurance coverage, industry, occupation, personality and risk tolerance, depression, and IQ.

Artz, B. et al., “Does Performance Pay Increase Alcohol and Drug Use?” Journal of Population Economics (July 2021).