2021 Patriots schedule to be released Wednesday: Tom Brady will return to New England, but when?

The NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m.
There is heightened anticipation surrounding multiple dates, but none perhaps more than Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots.
We’ll update this story throughout the day if game dates are leaked.
Patriots 2021 home games
The Patriots will host the:
- Miami Dolphins: Week 1, Sept. 12 (4:25 p.m., FOX)
- Buffalo Bills
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Tennessee Titans
Patriots 2021 road games
The Patriots will travel to face the:
- New York Jets
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Indianapolis Colts
Bleacher Report is reporting that the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers will host the Cowboys to open the 2021 season.
