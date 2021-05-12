After long wait, Chelmsford’s Sofia D’Agostino has tuned up for big senior season

When a torn anterior cruciate ligament sidelined D’Agostino just four games into her sophomore season, she had plenty of time to perfect the art of creating hype-up playlists for her team. Not only that, she took on almost a quasi-coaching role, observing from the sideline and helping her teammates capitalize on their strengths.

“Sofia has the best playlists,” said Kate Krueger , D’Agostino’s best friend and a senior co-captain.

As a freshman in 2018, Sofia D’Agostino made waves on the lacrosse field at Chelmsford High, earning a starting varsity spot and a Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star selection. But as good as she is on the field, her teammates might argue that she is perhaps even better on the aux.

Advertisement

“It was really hard at first, and then I kind of got used to being sidelined and supporting my team and acting like a coach,” D’Agostino said. “I was happy to see them all succeed, but it was hard to feel like I wasn’t part of it on the field.”

Almost immediately after tearing the ACL in a game against Bishop Guertin, she began the lengthy recovery process. One month later, she had surgery, and six months of physical therapy after that, she was back in strength and conditioning practices, fighting to regain lost muscle — and lost time.

“She was a key player that we all needed, but it was definitely difficult as her best friend to go through that and know that she loves lacrosse so much,” Krueger said.

Sofia D'Agostino is a senior co-captain for Chelmsford this season. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The COVID-19 pandemic ended the 2020 season before it began, but D’Agostino said she never really felt like she was away from the team.

“That’s always how we’ve run our program is with team bonding, and I think that’s why we do so well — because we kind of have like a family mentality rather than individual,” Krueger said.

Advertisement

D’Agostino’s heralded playlists are just one aspect of the Lions’ team bonding regimen. In a year not dictated by COVID-19, tie dye, team meals, scavenger hunts, and pre-game dance parties are part of a regular rotation for Chelmsford.

The feeling of “family” for D’Agostino, however, is bolstered by the fact that she and her two co-captains — Krueger and Kathryn Slattery — are longtime best friends. She and Krueger met in kindergarten at South Row Elementary School and have played sports together — lacrosse, basketball, and softball, to name a few — ever since.

Once she had completed her recovery process, D’Agostino was ready to pick up where she left off on the field.. But the 2020 spring season was canceled. And because of the pandemic, volleyball, her normal fall sport, was pushed to Fall II this school year. So she played field hockey instead.

“She wasn’t going to let this injury plague her,” Chelmsford lacrosse coach Ashley Rokas said. “She wasn’t going to just wait and play lacrosse. She wasn’t letting it hold her back or determine her lifestyle.”

Earning a starting position on the field hockey team was not the first new sport D’Agostino tried. While her knee was out of commission, her mother encouraged her to take up archery to keep her mind active. All the while, D’Agostino continued to build up her strength in preparation for lacrosse season.

“She wanted to prove to everybody that she was the athlete she was before her injury,” Rokas said.

Advertisement

In October 2019, D’Agostino committed to UMass Lowell to play lacrosse and study pharmaceutical science in the honors program. Before she gets to the next level, though, she’s got her first full lacrosse season in three years ahead of her.

Sofia D'Agostino (center) is in the middle of it all for the Chelmsford girls' lacrosse team, as a senior co-captain and inspirational leader on and off the field. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

After winning Division 1 North in both 2018 and 2019, the Lions have their sights set high. The goals listed on a team poster for the 2021 season: an undefeated season, an MVC title, and most importantly, a trip to the state championship.

Still at the front of D’Agostino’s mind, though, is her commitment to her teammates.

“I just like to motivate the girls and show them that if you put in a lot of work, then it pays off,” she said.

Quick sticks

▪ Angela Palmer and her assistant, Todd Conover, started as coaches at Pentucket just 10 days before tryouts. But the pair were not totally overwhelmed because they’ve been coaching most of the girls on the team since they were in first grade.

They also knew they would have the help of five-year junior varsity coach Tori Lane, a Pentucket alum.

Pentucket (2-0), which started the season with victories over North Reading (19-12) and Triton (26-14), has only three returning seniors, and two returning varsity players. Palmer called it a young, yet talented group.

Palmer, who played at the University of Delaware, has served as been the girls’ director for Pentucket Youth Lacrosse since 2015. She is currently president of the organization.

Advertisement

“Knowing the team, their strengths, and personalities have made for a pretty instant bond,” Palmer said. “Each girl already has a nickname and a relationship with the coaches. The future looks bright.”

▪ Six Archbishop Williams seniors opted out of the season because of COVID concerns and senior commitments, so the Bishops only have two seniors this spring.

They’ve leaned on senior Mel McClay, who totaled six goals and nine assists combined in a 17-5 win over Bishop Stang and a 16-4 triumph over St. Mary’s to start the year. The Bishops then lost to Cardinal Spellman, but the future still looks bright for the group.

Archbishop Williams is starting eighth-grader Bridget Donovan in net, eighth-graders Caroline Batchelder and Claire O’Keefe in the field, and seventh-grader Avery Valicenti as well.

“We’re very young,” coach Gordie McClay said, “but we have the right mix of leadership and team that we’ll be in a good spot.”

Games to Watch

Thursday, Wellesley at Natick, 3:45 p.m. — The Raiders outlasted Walpole, 12-10, Tuesdaywhile Natick put up a dominant 16-5 win over Newton North.

Thursday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Concord-Carlisle, 3:45 p.m. — L-S took the first game of the head-to-head series with an 11-8 victory Tuesday.

Friday, Duxbury at Cohasset, 6 p.m. — The Dragons held their own in a 19-11 loss to preseason No. 1 Westwood and will have another shot against a perennial contender and top-five team in Cohasset.

Saturday, Belmont at Winchester, 10 a.m. — Winchester and Belmont are coming off losses to top-20 teams and are on the hunt for a rebound. Winchester dropped a 14-11 decision to Reading, while Belmont fell 14-3 to Lexington.

Advertisement

Tuesday, Walpole at Needham, 4 p.m. — Led by Brown commit Grace Kelley, the Rockets once again are top contenders in Division 1 South. Walpole, meanwhile, is the reigning Division 1 East champion for two years running.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.