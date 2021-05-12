Agganis All-Star Games are making a June return in Lynn

The games will open with a ceremony on Father’s Day, June 20, followed by all-star games for girls’ and boys’ lacrosse, and girls’ and boys’ soccer at Manning Field. The softball and baseball all-star games will be at Fraser Field.

The Agganis All-Star Games, presented by the Agganis Foundation, will take place June 20-23 at Fraser Field, Manning Field, and Lynn Classical High in Lynn.

This spring marks the return of MIAA state tournaments and independent all-star games after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, June 21, Lynn Classical will host girls’ and boys’ basketball all-star games, and Manning Field will play host to the all-star football game on Wednesday, June 23.

“We believe the Agganis All-Star events play an important role in Lynn and the region,” said Andrew Demakes, president of the foundation.

“As we watched high schools work extremely hard this year to provide opportunities for student-athletes to compete, we wanted to do everything possible to stage our games. We are grateful for the cooperation of the city in these efforts.”

The ceremonies will follow all local, state, and federal guidelines with regard to COVID protocols.

Coaches and athletic directors can send nominations for senior all-stars to agganisfoundation1955@gmail.com by May 23 with the sport included in the subject line of the email.

“We need the cooperation of the ADs and coaches in order to pull this off,” said Paul Halloran, director of the Games. “We want to make sure that no deserving player is left out.”

The complete schedule:

Sunday, June 20 — Opening ceremony, Manning Field, 9 a.m.

Sunday, June 20 — Girls’ lacrosse game, Manning Field,11 a.m.

Sunday, June 20 — Softball game, Fraser Field, 12 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 — Boys’ lacrosse game, Manning Field, 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 — Baseball game, Fraser Field, 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 — Girls’ soccer game, Manning Field, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 — Boys’ soccer game, Manning Field, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, June 21 — Girls’ basketball game, Lynn Classical, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, June 21 — Boys’ basketball game, Lynn Classical, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23 — Football game, Manning Field, 6:30 p.m.



