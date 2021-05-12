Brad Marchand career timeline: From promising rookie to franchise cornerstone, with a few penalties along the way

Skating alongside center Patrice Bergeron for much of his career, Marchand has managed to score at least 20 goals in 10 of his 11 seasons, with the one exception coming in 2012-13, when he still managed 18 goals in the NHL’s abbreviated 45-game season.

Brad Marchand did not take long to make an impression with the Bruins. While the hype entering the 2010-11 season may have been on rookie Tyler Seguin, the No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft, it was Marchand who would deliver for the Bruins in his first full NHL season as the franchise won its first Stanley Cup in 39 years.

The left wing has run afoul of the rules of the game from time to time, helping him to earn the nickname the Lil’ Ball O’ Hate. He’s been suspended six times for a total of 19 games and has accrued $605,132.36 in fines, but he’s managed to avoid any discipline for the last three years while his offensive production has only increased.

As the Bruins get set for the postseason, he has become a cornerstone for the franchise. Here’s a look at his career in Boston.

June 24, 2006: Drafted by the Bruins with the fourth pick of the third round (71st overall)

Oct. 21, 2009: Appeared in first NHL game against Nashville and recorded an assist on Michael Ryder’s goal in a 3-2 win.

Nov. 3, 2010: Scored his first NHL goal, a shorthander on a breakaway to beat Ryan Miller in a 5-2 win at Buffalo.

Brad Marchand (left) celebrated his first NHL goal with teammate Gregory Campbell. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/file

March 17, 2011: Suspended two games for elbowing Columbus forward R.J. Umberger in the back of the head.

June 15, 2011: After tallying 21 goals and 20 assists in his rookie season, he had 11 goals and eight assists in the playoffs, including two goals and an assist in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, a 4-0 victory over Vancouver.

Dec. 5, 2011: Fined $2,500 for slew-footing Pittsburgh defenseman Matt Niskanen.

Dec. 23, 2011: Recorded his first career hat trick and added two assists in an 8-0 win over the Panthers.

A TD Garden worker cleared the ice after Brad Marchand scored his third goal on Dec. 23, 2011. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press/file

Jan. 7, 2012: Suspended five games for clipping Vancouver defenseman Sami Salo.

Sept. 7, 2012: Signed a four-year, $18 million contract extension.

2012-13: Finishes with his first team scoring title with 36 points in the lockout-shortened season.

2013-14: Plays in all 82 games for the Bruins.

Nov. 15, 2014: Records his 100th assist at Carolina.

Brad Marchand is from Halifax, Nova Scotia. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press/file

Dec. 6, 2014: Scored his 100th goal against Arizona.

2014-15: Becomes just the fourth Bruin to lead the team in both goals (24), and penalty minutes (95). He would repeat that feat in each of the next two seasons.

Jan. 16, 2015: Suspended two games for slew-footing New York Rangers forward Derick Brassard.

Nov. 13, 2015: Fined $5,000 for punching Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog.

Dec. 30, 2015: Suspended three games for clipping Ottawa defenseman Mark Borowiecki. Marchand is forced to sit out the Winter Classic, which the Bruins hosted on Jan. 1, 2016 at Gillette Stadium.

Brad Marchand took down Ottawa's Mark Borowiecki on Dec. 29, 2015, and was suspended the next day for the play. Jim Davis/Globe Staff/file

Sept. 26, 2016: While competing for Team Canada in the World Cup of Hockey, Marchand signed an eight-year, $49 million extension. He would go on to score the winning goal, shorthanded of course, to give Canada the title.

Jan. 26, 2017: Fined $10,000 for tripping Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall.

Jan. 29, 2017: Played in his first NHL All-Star game in Los Angeles.

April 6, 2017: Suspended for the final two games of the regular season for spearing Tampa Bay’s Jake Dotchin, striking the defenseman between the legs with his stick.

2016-17: Did not miss any other games aside from his suspension, finishing with a career-high 39 goals in 80 games. He was named to the NHL’s first All-Star Team, joining Johnny Bucyk as the only Bruins to earn that distinction at left wing.

Brad Marchand had 319 regular-season goals through the end of the 2021 season. JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff/file

Oct. 30, 2017: Scored his 200th goal at Columbus.

Jan. 2, 2018: Notched his 200th assist at the New York Islanders.

Jan. 25, 2018: Suspended five games for an elbow to the head of New Jersey forward Marcus Johansson, although he was allowed to play in the All-Star game. The hit kept Johansson out of action for two months, although the two would patch things up when the Bruins acquired Johansson the following season.

March 9, 2018: Fined $2,000 for embellishing against Pittsburgh.

April 2, 2018: Fined $5,000 for cross-checking Philadelphia forward Andrew McDonald.

May 5, 2018: Managed to avoid any punishment, but is warned by the NHL’s director of hockey operations Colin Campbell to stop licking opponents after he licked Toronto center Leo Komarov in Game 1 of the first round series with the Maple Leafs, as well as Tampa Bay forward Ryan Callahan in Game 4 of the second round series with the Lightning.

Brad Marchand has accrued 802 penalty minutes in his NHL career. Charles Krupa/Associated Press/file

2018-19: Recorded his first 100-point season, finishing with 36 goals and 64 assists.

Oct. 12, 2019: Collected his 300th assist against the New Jersey Devils, and finishes the 2019-20 season by appearing in all 70 games and leads the Bruins in assists for the fourth straight year.

Feb. 28, 2021: Scored his 300th goal in a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers.

May 3, 2021: Played in his 800th game, a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Brad Marchand Kathy Willens/Associated Press

































