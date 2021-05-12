A bright spot of late for Celtics, Aaron Nesmith will play a bigger role with Jaylen Brown out for season

Stevens said the Celtics will have to lean on Nesmith and others with Brown done for the season. The drafting of Nesmith and Payton Pritchard , an All-Rookie team candidate, has turned into a positive for the Celtics.

One of the Celtics’ few bright spots in a rough post All-Star Break has been the development of Nesmith, who has flourished with increased playing time. He entered Wednesday averaging 9.4 points and making nine of his 14 3-point attempts in May. He equaled his career high with 16 points Sunday against Miami.

CLEVELAND — Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Aaron Nesmith would get an increased role with Jaylen Brown being out with wrist surgery and he backed up his word, putting the rookie in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stevens prefers to bring Pritchard off the bench, meaning Tremont Waters got the start for the Celtics at point guard with Kemba Walker missing the second of a back-to-back set.

After Wednesday, the Celtics have at least four games left in their season with two regular-season games and at least two play-in games. If the Celtics are the seventh seed, they would need to win one game to clinch that spot and face the second-seeded team in the first round.

Homecoming for Thompson

Wednesday was the return game for Tristan Thompson, who played nine seasons with the Cavaliers before signing a two-year deal with the Celtics in the offseason. Thompson was drafted fourth overall in 2011 and played on some porous teams along with Kyrie Irving before the club brought back LeBron James and won Cleveland’s first pro sports title in five decades in 2016.

Thompson, the franchise’s third-leading rebounder, received a warm round of applause when introduced at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“Tristan and I have a great relationship, have for quite some time,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “Having the ability to coach him brought our relationship to another level. The amount of respect I have for the way he plays, his commitment to the team, all the small things, sacrifices in order to impact winning. The legacy here speaks for itself. He’s a guy this city embraced. He was there the entire way. His style is a style people can respect and appreciate.”

Thompson has had an uneven season in Boston, missing a month because of COVID-19 protocol. But he is the team’s leading rebounder and now the lone proven center with Robert Williams out with turf toe.

Injury report

Marcus Smart missed Wednesday’s game with a bruised right calf, but the good news is that it’s unrelated to the strained calf that cost him a month earlier this season. Smart collided with Miami swingman Duncan Robinson and both fell hard to the floor. Smart remained in the game but the club decided to give him extra rest. The Celtics do not play again until Saturday at Minnesota.

Williams remained out with right turf toe and his return date is uncertain. Stevens said Williams underwent a cortisone shot but it has yet to alleviate the pain. Williams played the first half of Sunday’s loss to Miami before being forced to leave.

Walker missed his usual second game of a back-to-back, and is expected to miss the season finale Sunday at New York. Walker briefly left Tuesday’s loss to Miami after getting hit in the area where he strained his left oblique. But he was able to return and scored 36 points.

The question is whether Stevens will rest players to prepare for a potential play-in game Tuesday at TD Garden. The Celtics still have a slim chance at the sixth seed if the New York Knicks lose their final three games — Spurs, Hornets, Celtics — and the Celtics win out.

Also, the Celtics don’t have the seventh seed locked up either. They need one win or Charlotte and Indiana to lose one to clinch No. 7 and a home play-in game against the eighth seed.

“We’ll meet (Thursday) as a staff to go over what we’re going to do from here on out,” Stevens said. “There was no necessarily plan to sit any of those guys (Wednesday) except Kemba and we will re-evaluate (Thursday) and see if it’s more solidified by then.”

Cavaliers hurting

The Cavaliers were without two players who played pivotal roles in their win over the Celtics in February. Darius Garland (sprained ankle) and Larry Nance Jr. (fractured thumb) were both out. But the Celtics faced veteran Kevin Love for the first time this season. Love has played just 25 games this season because of injury and rest … Because of the team’s lack of big men, Tacko Fall was active for Boston. Celtics fans chanted “We want Tacko!” on Sunday even though Fall was in street clothes.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.