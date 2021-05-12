Celtics bound for play-in tournament, and other observations from loss to Cavaliers

The Cavaliers, who had lost 11 games in a row, stayed in control for most of their 102-94 win, cementing Boston’s place in the play-in tournament. If there is one bright spot, it is that the team no longer needs to treat these next two games as if they actually matter. There will be chances to rest and regroup, and try to figure out how to go on an improbable postseason run.

But then Celtics starters Marcus Smart (calf), Kemba Walker (knee management), and Robert Williams (turf toe) were ruled out, joining Jaylen Brown, who is lost for the year with a wrist injury. And the remaining Celtics took the court against this hapless Cleveland team seeming to understand the direction in which their season has headed.

The Celtics entered Wednesday night’s game against the Cavaliers with a flickering hope of avoiding the play-in tournament. Boston would need to win its last three games while the Knicks lost their last three, an unlikely but not impossible task.

Boston will most likely be the No. 7 seed in the play-in tournament and play host to the No. 8 seed, either the Hornets or Pacers. The winner of that game will be the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, and the loser will play the winner of the 9/10 game for the right to be the No. 8 seed. It’s not the path the Celtics ever imagined, but it’s the path they’ve taken.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum had 29 points and eight rebounds to lead the Celtics, who made just 35.6 percent of their shots and 29.3 percent of their 3-pointers in Cleveland. Cavaliers veteran Kevin Love, who’d reached the 20-point mark just one time all year, recaptured his All-Star form for one night, with 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Observations from the game:

Advertisement

▪ In the first half, the Celtics looked like a team that understood its circumstance. The Cavaliers surged to an 11-point lead despite making just 1 of 13 3-point attempts, in large part because the Celtics appeared to be sleepwalking. In the first quarter Boston scored just 17 points and committed six turnovers. These are the Cavaliers, though, and their scoring drought of more than three minutes at the end of the second quarter shifted the tone and helped Boston pull within 42-39 at the break. The Celtics’ energy level was a bit better in the third quarter.

▪ Tremont Waters and Aaron Nesmith started for Boston. It was the first start of Nesmith’s career, and he earned the opportunity with his strong play recently. He missed his first four shots before coming up with a steal and dunk near the end of the half, as the Celtics were in the midst of a comeback. Grant Williams started the second half in place of Nesmith, however.

▪ No, there was no reason to adjust your television. That really was Anderson Varejao playing center for the Cavaliers. The 13-year NBA veteran had been out of the league since the end of the 2016-17 season before signing a 10-day deal with Cleveland last week, giving him one last hurrah with his former team. It had been two years since Varejao, 38, last played a professional basketball game of any kind. But he had 4 points and two rebounds during a three-minute first-half stint.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.