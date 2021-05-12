EMass girls’ lacrosse: Boston Latin’s Reagan O’Brien headlines Players of the Week

Grace Cashman, Central Catholic — The sophomore goalie made five saves in a 10-2 triumph over Andover last Thursday, nine more in Saturday’s 17-5 victory over Andover, and seven more Monday in a 12-7 win over Lowell to help the Raiders start 3-0 in the MVC.
Kate Cunning, Cohasset —– A senior midfielder, Cunning compiled 4 goals, 5 assists, 18 draw controls, and 7 caused turnovers, and played excellent defense in three wins. The Skippers beat Abington (20-0) last Thursday, Bishop Feehan (9-5) on Saturday, and rallied to defeat rival Norwell, 10-9, Monday.
Maddie Erskine, Marblehead — The University of Vermont-bound senior midfielder posted 3 goals, 2 assists, 3 ground balls, and 6 draw controls in a 16-5 victory over Beverly last Friday, and 5 goals, 4 assists, 2 ground balls, and 5 draw controls in Monday’s 15-3 triumph over Winthrop.
Kerri Finneran, Austin Prep — The eighth-grade midfielder has started her varsity career in style, racking up a total of 7 goals, 6 assists, and 20 draw controls as the Cougars cruised past Austin Prep (22-9) last Thursday, and Bishop Fenwick (19-5) on Monday.
Lana Mickelson, Pentucket — A junior midfielder, Mickelson scored 7 goals and added2 assists in Friday’s 19-12 win over North Reading and followed it up with a 9-goal, 3-assist performance Monday in a 26-14 victory over Triton.
Reagan and Quinlan O’Brien, Boston Latin — The Johns Hopkins-bound sisters are off to a sizzling start. Reagan, a junior, scored a program-record 17 goals with one assist Tuesday in a 23-13 win over Bedford. Quinlan, a senior, added 4 goals and 8 assists.