Ex-Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland touched by warm reception upon return to Fenway

That legacy was recognized Tuesday night, when Moreland — who was traded by the Sox to the Padres last August for prospects Jeisson Rosario and Hudson Potts — returned to Fenway Park as a member of the A’s.

The 35-year-old emerged not just as a productive regular for the Sox — hitting .251/.332/.471 with 64 home runs in 386 games, while also delivering a pivotal pinch-hit homer in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series — but also as a clubhouse leader whom many players viewed as a mentor who contributed to their growth.

When Moreland approached the plate for his first at-bat, catcher Christian Vázquez called time so that he and other players in the Red Sox dugout could applaud.

“Those guys, they’re still close friends and great teammates,” Moreland said Wednesday. “For Vazqy to do that, to look around and see the other guys following his lead on that, was special. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

Moreland also expressed his gratitude for the sustained ovation of the crowd at Fenway.

“I’m humbled by it. It’s a great fan base,” Moreland said. “It’s a special place to play baseball. I was fortunate enough to play here and enjoy that from the home side. It’s still fun being here as a visitor as well.”

Santana keeps moving up

After three games with Greenville, super-utility player Danny Santana — who signed a minor league deal with the Sox in spring training — joined Worcester, batting second and playing third base Wednesday night.

Santana, who underwent modified Tommy John surgery last season and then was slowed in spring training by a foot infection, has played second, short, third, and center in his four games this season.

“This is a guy that had a great season two years ago,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said of Santana, who hit .283/.324/.534 with 28 homers in 2019. “Last year he was hurt. He needs to play, that’s the most important thing. Just because he’s [in Worcester], it doesn’t mean he’s that close to being added here, or he’s going to be part of this. But the fact that he’s with the organization is very important.”

Cora’s memorable at-bat

Wednesday marked the 17th anniversary of Cora’s epic 18-pitch at-bat against then-Cubs righthander Matt Clement — a plate appearance in which Cora got ahead, 2-1, then fouled off 14 consecutive pitches.

Cora noted with amusement that when he stepped to the plate in that game, Dodgers broadcasting legend Vin Scully noted he was 0-for-2 with a pair of flyouts, calling flyballs from the power-deficient Cora as wasted at-bats. Eighteen pitches later, after Cora crossed the plate, Scully described it as “one of the finest at-bats I’ve ever seen.”

“If you look for something in your career that represents who you are, that’s probably the moment,” Cora said. “Grind and try to hit with a plan and the home run was the icing on the cake, but to stick to the plan and be able to do that was amazing.”

Struggling Dalbec sits

For the second consecutive night, Michael Chavis started at first base while Bobby Dalbec sat. Over his previous 14 games entering the night, Dalbec was hitting .102/.137/.245 with one walk and 16 strikeouts in 51 plate appearances. For the season, he’s 0 for 18 with 14 strikeouts against fastballs registering 93 m.p.h. or better from righthanders, playing into the decision to sit him against A’s starter James Kaprielian . . . Injuries continue to befall top Red Sox pitching prospects. Lefthander Jay Groome left Tuesday’s start for High-A Greenville after getting hit by a liner off the shin. The issue has been diagnosed as a bruise and the 22-year-old is considered day-to-day. Triple-A Worcester righthander Connor Seabold, who is on the injured list with elbow inflammation, will start throwing in Fort Myers once he completes his travel/intake protocols . . . Righthander Nick Pivetta was placed on the COVID-19-Related Injured List because of side effects from his vaccination. To fill his spot on the roster, the Sox called up righthander Eduard Bazardo from Worcester. Pivetta (5-0, 3.19 ERA) had been scheduled to start Friday against the Angels. The Sox are hopeful that he’ll be ready to return by then but will monitor his progress . . . Cora said he would like both Kiké Hernández (hamstring) and Christian Arroyo (hand) to receive brief rehab assignments before they’re activated from the injured list, but both remain on track to return at or near the 10-day mark of their stints on the sidelines. “It seems like both of them should be with us sooner rather than later,” Cora said.

