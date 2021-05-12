Game 38: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

After dropping the series opener, the Red Sox will face the Athletics again tonight. Both teams sport a 22-15 record, with the Red Sox sitting atop the AL East, and Oakland in first in the AL West.
Eduardo Rodriguez looks to remain perfect for the Red Sox this season, while James Kaprielian will be making his first start in the majors.
Lineups
ATHLETICS (22-15): TBA
Pitching: RHP James Kaprielian (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
RED SOX (22-15): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-0, 3.82 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Athletics vs. Rodriguez: Andrus 2-7, Canha 0-10, Chapman 3-7, Kemp 1-2, Laureano 0-3, Jed Lowrie 3-9, Moreland 0-3, Olson 0-2, Piscotty 5-8
Red Sox vs. Kaprielian: Has not faced any Boston batters
Stat of the day: Eduardo Rodriguez has 34 consecutive starts of at least five innings, trailing only Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (40) for the longest active streak in the majors.
Notes: J.D. Martinez leads MLB in RBI (32), and has 11 RBI in his last 11 games … Rafael Devers is just the fifth Red Sox — age 24 or younger — with at least 30 RBI in his first 35 games of a season. Ted Williams, Babe Ruth, and Bobby Doerr each did it twice, while Jim Tabor did it once … Rodriguez is 2-2 with a 4.33 ERA in six career starts against the Athletics. He gave up just one run on seven hits with a pair of strikeouts in a 6-2 victory at Baltimore on Friday … Kaprielian, 27, was a first round pick in the 2015 draft. He made all of 28 minor league appearances before reaching the majors last year, going 6-6 with a 3.00 ERA and 116 strikeouts over 102 innings in the minors.
