Heat’s Victor Oladipo out for the season

Victor Oladipo’s season is over, and the two-time All-Star and former All-NBA selection may be looking at another long rehabilitation before he can return to the court. The Miami Heat announced that Oladipo elected to have surgery on his right quadriceps tendon. There is no timetable for recovery, but such a surgery typically comes with a rehab time of several months — meaning his status for the start of next season seems uncertain at best … James Harden returned to play for the Brooklyn Nets against the visiting San Antonio Spurs after missing more than a month with a strained right hamstring. Coach Steve Nash said it hadn’t been determined if Harden would start. Kyrie Irving did not play because of a facial contusion … The Detroit Pistons agreed to a contract extension with coach Dwane Casey through the 2023-24 season. Casey is wrapping up his third season with the rebuilding Pistons, who at 20-50 have the second-worst record in the NBA … The Las Vegas Aces topped the preseason Associated Press WNBA poll. The Aces were followed by defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm, Chicago Sky, Washington Mystics, Minnesota Lynx, Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks. Seattle star Breanna Stewart was picked as the AP preseason player of the year for the second straight season.

Serena Williams’s 1,000th tour-level match ended in defeat as she marked her return to action with a 7-6 (8-6), 7-5 loss to Nadia Podoroska in the second round of the Italian Open in Rome. The eighth-seeded Williams, who hadn’t played since the Australian Open, came from a break down twice in the opening set and saved the first three set points she faced in the tiebreaker before Podoroska converted her fourth. The Argentine went on to win in 1 hour, 58 minutes … Players at the French Open will be allowed a daily one-hour window outside their social-distancing bubble. Guy Forget, the director of the clay-court Grand Slam, said players will have the chance to get out for a jog or enjoy some fresh air during their stay in Paris despite coronavirus restrictions. Insisting players are “extremely aware of the danger” caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Forget said they won’t be put under surveillance.

Golf

Schwab leads British Masters

Matthias Schwab and Calum Hill, golfers without a European Tour title to their name, were the top two on the leaderboard after the first round of the British Masters at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England. Schwab led outright after making seven birdies in his 6-under-par 66 — five of them coming in a six-hole stretch from No. 16 after the Austrian started at the 10th. Hill, from Scotland, shot a 67 as he looks to build on three top-12 finishes in his last five events on the tour.

Soccer

Champions League final moved to Portugal

Porto is set to be confirmed as host of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City on May 29 after Portuguese authorities approved the return of supporters to stadiums. UEFA is planning to announce by the end of the week that the 50,000-capacity Estádio do Dragão will be used with thousands of fans from both English clubs set to be allowed into the game, people with knowledge of the planning told the Associated Press. UEFA is hoping for more than 10,000 people to be at the Porto stadium after having to move the final from Istanbul to Portugal for a second straight year. Istanbul became impracticalonce the British government announced on Friday that Turkey was being placed on the “red list” of countries requiring anyone returning to enter mandatory hotel quarantine for 10 days … UEFA appointed in-house investigators for disciplinary cases against European Super League organizers Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona. The three clubs could be banned from future Champions League or Europa League competitions and fined for refusing to renounce the project which collapsed within 48 hours of being announced last month … Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk ruled himself out of next month’s European Championship, saying he wanted to use the offseason to complete his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury. The Liverpool center back has been out since October after damaging his anterior cruciate ligaments in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a Premier League game.

Miscellany

Schembechler legacy tarnished

A report about the stunning lack of action at the University of Michigan while a rogue doctor was sexually assaulting hundreds of young men has cast an unflattering light at one of the school’s giants, the late football coach Bo Schembechler, whose bronze statue stands on campus. Schembechler, who led the team from 1969-89, was vividly told by at least four people that Robert Anderson had molested them during routine physicals or other exams, according to the report commissioned by the university. Yet, the report says, he took no direct steps and even told one man to “toughen up.” The school might have to consider the future of the Schembechler statue and the football building that bears his name. Penn State University in 2012 removed a statue of the iconic coach Joe Paterno who was accused of burying child sex abuse allegations against an assistant coach … Luke Henman, a 21-year-old center currently with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Québec Major Junior Hockey League, inked a three-year entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken, making him the first player ever signed by the expansion NHL club, which is set to begin its first season this fall … Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan won a crash-marred fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia and Alessandro De Marchi kept hold of the leader’s pink jersey.

