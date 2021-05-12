NFL is returning to London in 2021

Highlights from opening weekend include Matthew Stafford playing his first game for the Rams on Sunday night against the Bears with SoFi Stadium welcoming fans for the first time.

The first game in London since the coronavirus pandemic will be played on Oct. 10 as the Falcons face the Jets. A week later, the Jaguars meet the Dolphins. Both games will be played at the stadium of Premier League soccer team Tottenham. Atlanta and Jacksonville will be the home teams.

Most teams are expected to be at full capacity following a season played before limited crowds because of COVID-19.

The reigning AFC champion Chiefs hosts the Browns in a playoff rematch in Week 1. Kansas City eliminated Cleveland in the divisional round last season despite losing Patrick Mahomes to a concussion.

Two other matchups feature playoff teams facing off in their first game. The Steelers, who lost to the Browns in the wild-card round, visit the Bills, who reached the AFC title game.

Carson Wentz and the Colts host Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. In Philadelphia, Wentz was 0-4 against Wilson.

The Raiders host the Ravens in the first Monday night game. The Packers open the season with or without Aaron Rodgers at New Orleans minus the retired Drew Brees.

Jaguars fans have to wait until the second game to see No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence in person. Jacksonville opens at Houston and hosts Denver in Week 2.

Detroit, Dallas, and New Orleans host games on Thanksgiving Day. The Lions face the Bears in the first game, the Cowboys play the Raiders in the second, the Bills visit the Saints in the prime-time matchup.

Four teams play on Christmas. Baker Mayfield and the Browns go to Green Bay and the Colts visit Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

The 17th game, which was added in the new CBA last year, features teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their respective divisions at the end of the previous season. AFC teams have the extra home game this year.

“One of the tremendous benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to bring more games to more fans,” commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

The regular season concludes on Jan. 9, 2022, featuring all divisional games for the 12th consecutive season. The Super Bowl will be Feb. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Some scheduling quirks:

▪ The Browns play the Ravens twice in a three-week span with Cleveland’s bye sandwiched in between.

▪ The Eagles don’t have to take a plane trip after Week 10 because they have four home games, a bye, and train rides for three road games against the Giants, Jets, and Washington.

▪ The Raiders have back-to-back road games only once, in Weeks 14-15 at Kansas City and Cleveland.

▪ The Titans have five consecutive games against playoff teams from Oct. 18 to Nov. 14. Their eight games against 2020 playoff teams sets a franchise high since the team moved from Houston in 1999.

Leno to Washington

Former Bears left tackle and 2018 Pro Bowl selection Charles Leno Jr. has agreed to a one-year contract with Washington worth $5 million, according to his agent, Ron Slavin. Leno, who visited Washington’s training facility Monday, gives the team veteran experience at a position it targeted in the offseason. A seventh-round pick out of Boise State, Leno, 29, had played every game for the Bears over the last six seasons, starting all but three at left tackle … Jerry Burns, the colorful character who took over as the Vikings’ head coach in a time of turmoil and led the team to three playoff berths, has died. He was 94. Burns helped the Packers win the first two Super Bowls as defensive backs coach, then joined iconic Vikings coach Bud Grant as Minnesota’s offensive coordinator in 1968. Burns held the position until 1985, and became head coach in 1986, following Les Steckel’s 3-13 season in 1984 and Grant’s 7-9 campaign in 1985 when he was coaxed out of retirement. Burns had a 55-46 record, including 3-3 in the postseason, before retiring after the 1991 season.