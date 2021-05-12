Red Sox offense sputters again vs. Oakland in matchup of division leaders, losing skid now three games

But in recent games, that approach had faltered. The Sox had been held to two runs or fewer in six of their last 16 games entering Wednesday. Manager Alex Cora contemplated those recent shortcomings as his team prepared to face A’s righthander James Kaprielian in his first big league start.

Throughout April, the Red Sox took immense pride in the methodical efficiency and versatility of their offense. Instead of all-or-nothing swings geared for homers and strikeouts, the team raced to the best record in the majors in part because of a willingness to use the entire field — especially with runners on base.

“Right now, I think it’s about us. We need to get back to putting the ball in play,” Cora said Wednesday afternoon. “At the end, it doesn’t matter if it’s [Kaprielian] or somebody we’re familiar with. We have to get back to what we do, and that’s put the ball in play to the big part of the field and keep the line moving.”

Instead, the Sox lineup detoured into a succession of dead ends in a frustrating 4-1 loss to the A’s. The Sox have matched a season high by losing three straight games, scoring a total of four runs in those contests.

As has often been the case this month, the Red Sox offense continued to waste dazzling opportunities, going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position — including 0 for 5 with no runs scored in situations with a runner on third and fewer than two outs. A prevailing sense of emptiness arrived early.

The Red Sox had an immediate chance to break open the game in the bottom of the first against Kaprielian, who appeared jittery at the outset. Marwin Gonzalez drilled a double down the right field line, and after an Alex Verdugo walk, J.D. Martinez lined a single to right-center to load the bases with no outs.

But Xander Bogaerts chased a slider for a strikeout and Rafael Devers popped out to first. Christian Vázquez then accepted a four-pitch walk to force in a run and prevent the Sox from coming away empty-handed.

Still, while not a completely squandered opportunity, the single run in an inning that started with such promise — on average, teams that load the bases with no outs score more than two runs in an inning — was disappointing.

Yet the A’s likely felt similarly deflated in the top of the second, when three consecutive one-out hits off Eduardo Rodriguez — including two doubles — translated to just one game-tying run. Matt Chapman started the frame by crunching a fastball off the fence in center, with the carom carrying past Verdugo.

Chapman sniffed a triple, but right fielder Hunter Renfroe backed up Verdugo perfectly and uncorked a one-hop throw to third to cut down Chapman for the second out of the inning. That out proved significant, as the A’s followed with a single and Sean Murphy RBI double — hits that netted one run instead of at least two.

The exchange of fumbles permitted both starters to settle into the middle of the game. Kaprielian found his footing, retiring nine of 11 from the second through fourth, and Rodriguez tore through the A’s lineup while striking out six of the nine batters following Murphy’s double.

But Rodriguez faltered in the fifth. Ex-Sox stalwart Mitch Moreland cued a cutter off the end of the bat for a dribbler that snuck inside the third base line, then jogged to third when Elvis Andrus nearly left the building, pounding a double off the fence in center.

After a strikeout, Jed Lowrie’s RBI grounder gave Oakland a 2-1 advantage. The A’s stretched the lead to 3-1 when Andrus distracted Rodriguez by dancing down the third-base line, inciting a run-scoring balk.

With a two-run lead, Kaprielian immediately gifted the Sox a chance to return serve in the bottom of the fifth, but Boston again failed to transform possibility into results. After Gonzalez led off the fifth with a walk, Verdugo tapped a comebacker for a potential double play. But Kaprielian yanked his throw to second, his error putting runners on the corners with no outs.

Martinez followed by tapping another comebacker, with Gonzalez breaking for home. Though Kaprielian looked skittish about how to handle the situation, Gonzalez paused, permitting the A’s pitcher to gain his bearings and flip home, with Gonzalez getting tagged out as he headed back toward third. Kaprielian then reasserted himself, blowing a 94 m.p.h. fastball past Bogaerts and getting Devers to chase a pitch in the dirt — the fifth and sixth strikeouts of the night for the A’s rookie, who allowed one run on four hits and three walks in five innings.

With the Sox still stunned by their inability to score, the A’s quickly delivered another punch. Matt Olson attacked the first pitch of the top of the sixth, launching a Rodriguez changeup into the right field grandstand for a solo homer. It was one of four Oakland hits against Rodriguez’s changeup — tied for the second most the lefthander has ever given up in a game in his career against his most effective pitch.

Though Rodriguez struck out a season-high nine over six innings, his yield of four runs matched a season high. In three May starts, opponents are tagging him at a .338/386/.523 clip.

Still, on a different night, his four-run yield would have given the Sox a chance. But with the Sox managing just five hits and one run – and wasting yet another golden opportunity in the eighth, failing to score after putting runners on second and third with one out – both Rodriguez (5-1) and his team took the loss, as the Sox dropped to 10-11 at Fenway.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.