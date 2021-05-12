Red Sox place starting pitcher Nick Pivetta on COVID-19 Related Injured List

The Red Sox announced Wednesday that righthander Nick Pivetta has been placed on the COVID-19 Related Injured List because of side effects from his vaccination.

The 28-year-old Pivetta is 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA and .190 opponent batting average — both the best on the team among qualified pitchers — over seven starts this year. Heading into Wednesday’s action, he’s tied for the American League lead in wins.