Red Sox place starting pitcher Nick Pivetta on COVID-19 Related Injured List

The Red Sox announced Wednesday that righthander Nick Pivetta has been placed on the COVID-19 Related Injured List because of side effects from his vaccination.
The 28-year-old Pivetta is 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA and .190 opponent batting average — both the best on the team among qualified pitchers — over seven starts this year. Heading into Wednesday’s action, he’s tied for the American League lead in wins.
To fill Pivetta’s spot, the club recalled righthanded pitcher Eduard Bazardo from Triple-A Worcester.
Bazardo, 25, is making his second appearance on the Red Sox’ major league roster this season. He made his big league debut April 14 when he served as the team’s 27th man for a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.
