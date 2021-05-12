Revolution, Philadelphia Union play to draw

The Revolution appear to have figured out how to hold off the Philadelphia Union. After going winless in five games against the Union during the regular season and MLS Is Back tournament last year, the Revolution played to a 1-1 tie with the Union at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., Wednesday night.

The result pushed the Revolution (2-1-2, 8 points) into first place in the Eastern Conference, but they nearly had a victory after Teal Bunbury opened the scoring in the 85th minute.

Bunbury converted a sliding finish inside the near post after a DeJuan Jones-Gustavo Bou combination, the sequence set up by Carles Gil. But Kacper Przybylko equalized with a header after appearing to elbow Matt Turner to the ground in the 88th minute for Philadelphia (1-2-1, 4 points).