Revolution, Philadelphia Union play to draw

The Revolution appear to have figured out how to hold off the Philadelphia Union. After going winless in five games against the Union during the regular season and MLS Is Back tournament last year, the Revolution played to a 1-1 tie with the Union at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., Wednesday night.
The result pushed the Revolution (2-1-2, 8 points) into first place in the Eastern Conference, but they nearly had a victory after Teal Bunbury opened the scoring in the 85th minute.
Bunbury converted a sliding finish inside the near post after a DeJuan Jones-Gustavo Bou combination, the sequence set up by Carles Gil. But Kacper Przybylko equalized with a header after appearing to elbow Matt Turner to the ground in the 88th minute for Philadelphia (1-2-1, 4 points).
The Revolution, who play host to the Columbus Crew Sunday, switched to a 4-2-3-1 alignment, which helped free Gil in midfield. The Revolution had first-half chances as Tommy McNamara fired off a Gil give-and-go (fifth minute); McNamara headed wide off a Brandon Bye cross (28th); and Buksa had a right-footer saved (31st), arrived just late for a Gil cross (36th) and had a feed from McNamara blocked for a corner (40th).
And the Revolution defense performed well, Jon Bell making his MLS debut in place of Henry Kessler on the back line.
Union players went down in the penalty area three times in the first half, but referee Tori Penso allowed play to continue. Turner halted the Union’s best threats, a Sergio Santos advance off a slow-roller back pass from Andrew Farrell (20th minute), and a Santos point-blank redirect of an Olivier Mbaizo cross (32nd).
Last year, the Revolution had an 0-4-1 mark against the Union, then took a 2-0 win in the playoffs in Philadelphia.
